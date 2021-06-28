Harley-Davidson Hardwire Virtual Showroom To Launch In India Soon

Harley-Davidson will soon be introducing the Hardwire virtual showroom in India, which would help the brand expand its reach in our market

Harley-Davidson is planning to improve its reach and standing in the Indian market. Our sources have revealed that the brand is planning to launch its ‘Hardwire’ virtual showroom in India very soon. The manufacturer recently also asked its dealers to mark August 17 and 18 for virtual showcases and sessions regarding the same.

HD’s upcoming virtual showroom will retail motorcycles, accessories, and merchandise, seemingly all over India. Currently, Harley Davidson has the following models in its portfolio in our market – Iron 883, Forty-Eight, Softtail Standard, Street Bob, Fat Bob, Fat Boy 114, Electra Glide Standard, Heritage Classic, Road King, Road Glide Special, Street Glide Special, and Pan America.

Harley Davidson’s ‘The Hardwire’ strategic plan was unveiled earlier this year, to target profitable growth and brand desirability. The plan includes several key points, like increasing the brand’s customer base across the globe, introducing an official pre-owned motorcycle program (Harley-Davidson Certified), and committing towards an electric future.

The introduction of the virtual showroom/online retail network is expected to help HD better capture the premium end of the Indian motorcycle market. However, the brand has a long way to go before it can dent the popularity of Royal Enfield in that market space. However, HD’s partnership with Hero MotoCorp could soon spice up the competition.

Hero and Harley-Davidson are jointly developing new 500+cc V-twin motorcycles for the Indian market. The new models are likely to be available under both the brands, and will be manufactured locally by Hero. This will allow the new mid-capacity models to be much more affordable than the existing range of Harley Davidson motorcycles currently on sale in India. No further details about the upcoming Harley-Hero models are available yet.

The manufacturer recently teased a new model, slated to be unveiled on July 13. The new bike will be powered by the 1250cc Revolution Max motor, which also powers the Pan America ADV. As per speculations, this upcoming motorcycle will be a sports cruiser, and we expect it to make its way to the Indian market soon.