Harley Davidson Announced Big Discounts On MY2020 Models In India

Harley Davidson is offering special discounts on Model Year 2020 motorcycles in the Indian market, which we’ve detailed below

Harley Davidson is offering some attractive offers on its motorcycles in India right now. MY2020 motorcycle of the brand can be bought at heavily discounted prices, but the deals are available for only four models – Fat Boy 107, Fat Boy 114, Low Rider, and Low Rider S.

Harley Davidson Fat Boy 107 is being offered at a special price of Rs. 14.49 lakh, while the Fat Boy 114 (MY2020) is available at a discounted price of Rs. 19.09 lakh. As for HD Low Rider and Low Rider S, they are being offered at a discounted price of Rs. 11.25 lakh and Rs. 11.75 lakh, respectively (The above-mentioned prices are ex-showroom, Delhi NCR).

The offers are only available on MY2020 models, of which only limited stock remains. The deals may be different in other locations, so be sure to check out your nearest Harley Davidson dealership to know about the deals in your city. Also, it should be noted that Fat Boy 107, Low Rider, and Low Rider have now been discontinued in the Indian market.

Harley Davidson Fat Boy 107 is powered by a 1,745cc V-twin engine, which develops a maximum torque of 144 Nm (at 3,000rpm). As for the Fat Boy 114, it gets a larger 1,868cc V-twin motor, with 156 Nm (at 3,000rpm) on tap. Harley Davidson Low Rider and Low Rider S are both powered by the same 1,745cc V-twin powerplant as the Fat Boy 107, which belts out 144 Nm.

The motorcycles are all BS6-compliant, so there are no worries on that front. If you had a Harley on your wishlist, but the high prices were playing spoilsport, then this is a great opportunity! As for the brand’s 2021 lineup, the following models are on sale in India currently – Iron 883, Forty-Eight, Softail Standard, Street Bob, Fat Bob 114, Fat Boy 114, Heritage Classic, Electra Glide Standard, Road King, Street Glide Special, Road Glide Special, Pan America 1250, and Pan America 1250 Special.

In other news, Harley Davidson has announced LiveWire as a standalone motorcycle brand. The first motorcycle under the new brand will debut globally in July 2021, and it is expected to make its way to the Indian market soon after that.