Harley-Davidson 300cc Cruiser Spotted In China As Qianjiang SRV300

Qianjiang SRV300, which is speculated to spawn a Harley-Davidson 300cc cruiser soon, has been spotted ahead of launch in China

New images of the upcoming Qianjiang SRV300 have emerged online recently, giving us a close look at the upcoming motorcycle in near-production form. For the uninitiated, Harley-Davidson had partnered with Qianjiang Motor back in 2019, to develop and manufacture small capacity motorcycles for Asian markets. In these pictures, Qianjiang SRV300 seems to be in near-production form and might launch in the Chinese market very soon.

As per speculations, Harley-Davidson will rebadge and sell this motorcycle in a few international markets. Last month, approval documents of the Qianjiang SRV300 had leaked online, giving us a few details about the technical specification of the upcoming motorcycle. The bike will have a wheelbase of 1,400mm, with 16-inch wheels on both ends.

The motorcycle gets a 120/80 tyre at the front and a 150/80 tyre at the rear. The riding posture sees relaxed, thanks to the forward-set footpegs, and the seat seems well-cushioned for comfort but only for the rider. The seat is quite short and doesn’t seem enough to accommodate a pillion. Other noticeable features include an LED lighting system and a fully digital instrument cluster.

The engine of the Qianjiang SRV300 will be a 296cc, liquid-cooled, V-twin motor, which can generate a peak power of 30.7 PS. The motorcycle will have a top speed of 128 kmph (claimed), and we expect a strong bottom-end torque from the V-twin engine. Transmission duties will be handled by a 6-speed gearbox.

The motorcycle will have a kerb weight of 163 kg, which isn’t a lot. The seat height also seems to be quite low in these pictures, which would make this motorcycle potentially easy to manoeuvre in traffic. The overall styling seems very reminiscent of Harley-Davidson Iron 883, with a few changes here and there.

We’re not sure when the Harley-Davidson 300cc cruiser will arrive in India, or if it would at all. If it does, then Harley would finally have a direct rival to Royal Enfield’s 350cc motorcycles, along with a few others like Jawa, and even Honda CB350 Highness.

Image Source: newmotor.com.cn