Hanway G30 uses a 249.2 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine producing 26.5 PS at 9,000 rpm and 22 Nm at 7,500 rpm

Royal Enfield has been selling the Himalayan since 2016 and it received its first mid-cycle update earlier this year. The 2021 Himalayan gained three new colour schemes, tripper navigation system debuted in the Meteor 350, redesigned metal tank braces, longer rear luggage rack, taller tinted windscreen, etc. While the updates were not substantial, they would help in extending the lifespan of the existing model further.

However, here we have a new adventure tourer that looks to have taken plenty of design inspiration from the Royal Enfield Himalayan and going a step above, it has features that we really wished the homemade adv had. Dubbed the G30, it is from a Chinese brand Hanway and is offered in Standard and G30-X trims at around the same price range as the Himalayan in China.

The Hanway resembles the Royal Enfield Himalayan in every way and its equipment list boasts of upside-down front forks, wired-spoke wheels with tubeless tyres, a modern TFT instrument console, LED projector headlight and LED Daytime Running Light and so on. The G30 costs CNY 17,280 (approximately Rs. 1.93 lakh) and is a quarter-litre adventure motorcycle unlike the 411 cc motor used in the Himalayan.

The Hanway G30 derives power from a 249.2 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine, which is good enough to generate a maximum power output of 26.5 PS at 9,000 rpm and 22 Nm of peak torque delivered at 7,500 rpm. It is underpinned by a double cradle chassis in a similar fashion to the Himalayan but has more modern mechanical bits like 35 mm USD front forks and a monoshock rear suspension.

Stopping duties are handled by 280 mm front disc and 240 mm rear disc with a dual-channel ABS system and is shod on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels as opposed to the larger 21-inchers on the Himalayan up front. The G30 comes with a charging port as standard along with a full TFT instrument cluster.

While the Hanway G30 pretty much looks like the Himalayan, it just makes us think that it will be worthwhile to add more features into the equipment list of the RE adv at least in the near future.