GWM Tank 500 Debuts – Land Cruiser Prado Rival From China

Tank 500 is a new full-size luxury SUV from the stable of Great Wall Motors, and it’s powered by a 3.0L V6 petrol MHEV powertrain

China’s Great Wall Motors, which owns car brands like Haval and Ora, has introduced a new SUV under its luxury SUV brand Tank, christened ‘500’. Tank 500 was introduced at the 2021 Chengdu Motor Show, and it’s a body-on-frame SUV with an extremely imposing design and generous dimensions, along with a luxurious interior.

The SUV measures 5,070mm in length, 1,934mm in width, and 1,905mm in height, with a wheelbase length of 2,850mm. The front fascia of the Tank 500 features a large grille with multiple horizontal slats and a bold Tank logo on the nose. It is flanked by a pair of LED headlamps, and the bonnet is chiselled for a muscular look.

The side profile is extremely boxy, and the SUV gets bulging wheel arches. The windows get chrome lining, and we also see a pair of roof rails here. A roof-mounted spoiler is present on the tailgate, and in traditional SUV fashion, the 500 gets a spare wheel (with cover) mounted on the tail. As rugged as the Tank 500 looks on the outside, the interior is lined with luxury.

The biggest highlights of the cabin are the free-standing 14.6-inch infotainment touchscreen and the 12.3-inch instrument cluster. The dash gets metallic inserts, along with Rolls-Royce inspired starliner. The AC vents in the centre have an analogue clock in the middle. The interior upholstery looks extremely premium, and the blue and beige colour theme showcased here looks brilliant.

The SUV also gets a joystick-style gear selector (with integrated e-parking brake). In the centre console, we see plenty of other controls as well, including those for the differential locks and transfer case of the AWD system. Tank 500 surely seems worthy of being called a luxury SUV, thanks to the brilliant interior.

Tank 500 draws power from a 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine, with a 48V mild-hybrid system on offer. The peak power and torque are rated at 353 PS and 500 Nm, and transmission duties are handled by a 9-speed automatic gearbox, which sends power to all four wheels.

The 500 will go on sale in the Chinese market later this year, and could make its way to other international markets as well, as a rival to Toyota Land Cruiser Prado.