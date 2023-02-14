Gurdas Maan Takes Delivery Of Toyota Land Cruiser 300

The India-spec Toyota Land Cruiser 300 uses a 3.3-litre twin turbo V6 diesel engine producing a maximum power output of 309 PS and 700 Nm

Toyota revealed the Land Cruiser 300 back in 2021 for the global markets and it made its local debut last month at the 2023 Auto Expo in Greater Noida. Priced at around Rs. 2.17 crore (ex-showroom), the deliveries of the LC300 have commenced across India. The Land Cruiser nameplate has been popular amongst celebrities as well and here you see pictures of singer Gurdas Maan taking delivery of his new SUV.

In the global markets, the Toyota Land Cruiser 300 is retailed in two engine options: a 3.5-litre twin turbo V6 petrol and a 3.3-litre V6 turbo diesel engine. The petrol unit kicks out maximum power output of 415 PS and 650 Nm of peak torque while the diesel mill delivers 309 PS and 700 Nm, and is the only powertrain offered in India.

It is paired with a ten-speed automatic transmission transferring power to both axles as standard. The India-spec LC300 can be bought in five exterior paint scheme choices namely Precious White Pearl, Super White, Dark Red Mica Metallic, Attitude Black and Dark Blue Mica. Mr. Maan has taken delivery of the Attitude Black shade.

The Land Cruiser 300 is underpinned by the modular TNGA-F platform and compared to the previous model, it is lighter by 200 kg. The Japanese auto major has improved the handling characteristics as well as wheel articulation and it gets a better suspension. The Electronic Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System aids in further improving the off-road abilities of the SUV.

The LC300 is available with a standard vehicle warranty of three years or one lakh km and it has a ground clearance of 230 mm. The SUV has taken an evolutionary approach to design with an upright front and rear complemented by boxy proportions. The interior is also more advanced compared to the old model with a long features list.

Some of the key equipment includes LED headlights, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, powered seats, wireless smartphone charging system, a 360-degree camera, a HUD, powered tailgate, fingerprint authentication system and much more.