Guerrilla 450 To Be Only 2 Kg Heavier Than Hunter 350 But Twice Powerful

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 is slated to launch on July 17, 2024 and it will compete directly with the Triumph Speed 400

Recent media reports let us dive deep into the key specifications of the upcoming Guerrilla 450. If they are to be believed, the neo-retro roadster will be 2,134 mm long, 834 mm wide, and 1,115 mm tall while having a wheelbase length of 1,491 mm. This makes the motorcycle smaller by 111 mm in length, 18 mm narrower, 201 mm shorter in height, and 19 mm shorter in wheelbase compared to the Himalayan 450.

Furthermore, the report states that the Guerrilla 450 tips the weighing scale at 183 kg, making it 13 kg lighter than its dual purpose adventure sibling but more crucially just 2 kg heavier than the entry-level Royal Enfield Hunter 350. The motorcycle will be twice as powerful though compared to the Hunter as it will use a 452 cc liquid-cooled engine producing just over 40 PS.

It is also expected to develop the same torque as the Himalayan 450 at 40 Nm or slightly lower. Compared to its main rival, the Triumph Speed 400, which along with its the Scrambler 400X has garnered over 50,000 unit sales within a year across the globe, the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 will be 7 kg heavier. However, the Guerrilla will be torquier than the Speed 400 if it retains the same torque figures as the Himalayan 450.

The motorcycle will run on 17-inch tubeless alloy wheels wrapped likely in 120-section front and 160-section rear tyres. It is expected to be sold at least in two variants while both single- and dual-tone paint schemes will be available. The top-of-the-line trim will feature a circular TFT instrument console with navigation.

The Speed 400 has really set a benchmark in fit and finish and it will be interesting to see how the Guerrilla will cope up with it and it is also equipped with upside down big piston front forks but its forthcoming rival will more likely feature conventional telescopic front forks only.

However, it could help RE reduce the asking price of the Guerrilla further as it may undercut the already aggressively positioned Speed 400. The fuel tank capacity will also be a key factor in enhancing its touring abilities, which the Speed has it at 13 litres. Exciting times ahead as we cannot wait to bring you all the action from Barcelona this month!