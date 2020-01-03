Great Wall Motors To Debut Haval H9 At 2020 Auto Expo

Great Wall Motors of China is set to enter the Indian market this year, and will be showcasing three SUVs at the 2020 Auto Expo next month

Great Wall Motors is working towards an entry into the Indian market with the ‘Haval’ sub-brand. The Chinese carmaker will be displaying three new SUVs at the Auto Expo next month, including the H9, H6 and the H4. The company has officially created an Indian twitter account and recently confirmed its entry in India with a teaser of an SUV on its social media handle.

Out of the three SUVs, the H9 is the biggest one, and will compete against premium seven-seat SUVs including Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, Skoda Kodiaq, as well as the upcoming MG/Maxus D90. The body-on-frame SUV is equipped with a double-wishbone front suspension and a multi-link solid axle at the rear.

The H9 comes with a 2.0-litre inline four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that puts out 215 hp of maximum power and 324 Nm peak torque, and comes with a ZF 8-speed auto transmission. Haval might as well introduce a diesel engine for the SUV in India.

In terms of size, the car measures 4,856 mm in length, 1,926 mm in width, has a 2,800 mm long wheelbase, and stands 1,900 mm tall. The mighty SUV is offered an all-terrain four-wheel-drive system with 6 different modes including Auto, Sport, Snow, Sand, Mud, and 4 Low. On the safety front, the car is packed with the Electronic Stability Program, Hill Descent Control, Hill-start Assist Control, AFS, Auto Hold, Electric Parking Brake etc.

Apart from the H9 SUV, the Chinese automaker will also be bringing the H4 compact SUV to India, which will compete against the next-gen Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos in the market. On the other hand, the H6 will put up against mid-size SUVs including the MG Hector, Tata Harrier and Jeep Compass.

Globally, Great Wall Motors managed to sell a total of 1,15,162 vehicles in the month of November last year, out of which 83,378 units belonged to the Haval brand.