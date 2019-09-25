Great Wall Motors Of China Coming To India, Plans Manufacturing Unit In Gujarat

Great Wall Motors of China has plans to enter India and is looking to invest around Rs. 7,000 crore to set up a manufacturing plant in Gujarat

The Shanghai Automotive Industry Corporation (SAIC) can have a “been there, done that” moment as it was the first Chinese automotive giant to set up a manufacturing plant in Gujarat (Halol) under the MG Motor brand. The Hebei-based carmaker Great Wall is all set to follow the footsteps. “In the second round of advanced talks last week, Great Wall Motors unveiled plans to invest close to $1 billion (approximately Rs. 7,000 crore) in India.” a key state government official said.

The state government has already reserved land for Great Wall Motors in the Chinese park near Sanand, the auto manufacturing zone according to sources. “We have shared our policy and incentive details along with details of available land.

If all goes well, the plant is likely to be set up close to the auto manufacturing zone in Sanand. Officials of the company met top state government officials last week, to discuss short and long-term goals.” a spokesperson for the manufacturer said.

Great Wall Motors is China’s largest SUV and pick-up truck producer. It sells passenger cars and trucks under the Great Wall brand, and SUVs under the Haval and WEY brands. The Chinese carmaker already has manufacturing plants in Bulgaria, Ecuador, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, Nigeria, Russia, Senegal, Ukraine and Vietnam.

Reports also suggest that Great Wall plans to produce not only passenger cars running on conventional fuels but also electric vehicles at the plant in Gujarat, its first manufacturing plant in India.

The headquarters will be set up in Gurgaon in the NCR region of Delhi, under the name of Haval. It is highly likely that we will also get the first glimpse of Great Wall Motors at the Auto Expo next year.