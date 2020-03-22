Gravitas Is The First 7-Seater Tata SUV Built On OMEGA ARC Platform

Tata Gravitas will go on sale in the second half of this calendar year and will be powered by a BSVI 2.0-litre 170 PS diesel engine

Tata Motors began the new year with new launches as the facelifted Tiago, Tigor and Nexon were accompanied by the all-new Altroz and the Nexon EV. The homegrown auto major has expanded its domestic portfolio and it stands in line with its intentions to compete in 95 per cent of the addressable volume segments.

At the 2020 Auto Expo in Greater Noida, Tata did shine through by hosting the global debut of new concepts such as the HBX and Sierra EV concept. The latter was one of the biggest surprises of the show and we do not have an official confirmation on whether it will spawn a production model or not. But, what we do know is that the HBX makes way for the long-awaited micro SUV that could be dubbed the Hornbill.

While the micro SUV will sit at the bottom of the SUV range below the Nexon, there is a premium model waiting to head the portfolio as well. The biennial motoring show also witnessed the debut of the production-spec seven-seater Harrier christened the Gravitas. It was first displayed to the public under the Buzzard nameplate at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show in Switzerland last March.

Tata introduced the OMEGA (Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced) architecture with the Harrier. It pertains to all the future premium vehicles stretching more than four metres in length, including the Gravitas. The modular platform has enabled Tata to infuse more practicality into the mix as the Gravitas is nothing but the three-row variant of the Harrier.

Upon arrival, the Gravitas becomes the first seven-seater model to be underpinned by the OMEGA ARC platform. While the wheelbase of the Gravitas is similar to the Harrier, Tata has made structural changes to the side profile as it gets longer rear overhang and roof bulge to accommodate the final row of seats.

It also features subtle cosmetic changes especially at the rear compared to the Harrier and the equipment list of the three-row SUV will largely be identical to its smaller sibling. It is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder Fiat-sourced diesel engine, which produces 170 PS and 350 Nm. The BSVI compliant unit is paired with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission.