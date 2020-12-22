Gravitas Could Be The Next Big Hit Product From Tata Motors – Here’s Why

Tata Gravitas will go on sale in Q1 2021 and it will rival MG Hector Plus, Jeep Compass, Mahindra XUV500 and upcoming seven-seater Hyundai Creta

Tata Motors will be looking to start the new year how it left in 2020 as a brand new launch is waiting in the pipeline. The homegrown auto major introduced the Harrier in January 2019 and two years later, its range will be expanded courtesy of the three-row Gravitas and here we have five reasons why it could become the next big hit from Tata in the domestic market:

1) 7 Seats:

With the additional row of seats, the Gravitas enables room for two more occupants and thus improving the practicality factor compared to the standard Harrier. With more family-based buyers attracted towards the segment, the Tata Gravitas could help in further improving the sales figures of the mid-size SUV, which has witnessed consistent growth in volumes over the last few months.

2) Bigger Dimensions:

The Tata Gravitas is longer and taller than the Harrier. It has a longer rear overhang and a stepped-up roof as well while the wheelbase length is similar and both are based on the OMEGA (Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced) architecture.

3) Looks:

The Gravitas and the Harrier are influenced by the Impact Design 2.0 philosophy and both look almost identical except for some subtle details. The front fascia is expected to have a more upmarket grille while there will be a set of newly designed alloy wheels. At the rear, it has noticeable differences compared to the Harrier.

4) Fiat Sourced Powertrain:

The Harrier is currently powered by the 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine sourced from Fiat and it will be carried over to the Gravitas producing 170 PS and 350 Nm. The powertrain will be mated to a six-speed manual transmission while there will be a six-speed torque converter automatic offered as an option.

5) Price:

In the coming weeks, Tata will more likely launch the turbocharged version of the Altroz before the arrival of the Gravitas, which was showcased in its near-production form at the 2020 Auto Expo. As for the prices, it could undercut the aforementioned rivals to have a clear advantage (Rs. 14.5 lakh to Rs. 18 lakh).