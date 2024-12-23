Gold Adorned Ola S1 Pro Sona Special Edition Revealed, You Can Get It For FREE!

Ola S1 Pro Sona features 24-carat gold-plated components paired with a pearl white body and beige accents, Nappa leather seats, etc

Ola Electric has introduced the S1 Pro Sona Edition, a limited edition variant of its flagship electric scooter. Designed to stand out from the regular S1 Pro range, it features 24-carat gold-plated components paired with a pearl white body and beige accents. The seat is upholstered in dark beige Nappa leather with gold stitching, adding a premium touch.

The gold embellishments extend to various components including the rear footpegs, grab rail, brake levers and mirror area. Even structural elements like the alloy wheels, front fork, side stand and rear swingarm sport the gleaming finish. Ola has also customised the scooter’s interface, introducing a gold-themed user experience in its MoveOS system.

The exclusive ‘Sona’ mode adds a unique feature for owners of this limited-edition model. To own this exclusive model, customers must participate in the #OlaSonaContest, which encourages creative engagement. Contestants can post Instagram reels or selfies featuring the Ola S1 scooter or at an Ola store, tagging the company to qualify.

Also Read: Ola Launches New Gig Scooter At Just Rs. 39,999 – Activa EV Effect?

Additionally, a scratch-and-win contest at Ola outlets on December 25 offers another chance to win this special edition scooter. The S1 Pro Sona Edition comes as part of the brand celebrating the presence of 4,000 outlets across the country. In addition, Ola’s exclusive community members get benefits too by referring the e-scooter to their friends.

Ola Electric has added another twist to the S1 Pro Sona Edition by launching a referral contest for its customers. Between December 22 and December 31, participants have the chance to win this gold-adorned scooter. The contest rewards those who refer the most friends, offering the top referrers the opportunity to take home the special edition.

Also Read: Biggest Ola Festive Season Discounts – S1 Now As Low As Rs. 49,999

The Ola S1 Pro Sona boasts a claimed riding range of 195 km on a single charge and it has a top speed of 120 kmph. It can accelerate from zero to 60 kmph in just 2.6 seconds and has a peak power output of 11 kW (14.75 hp).