Going Extra Mile: Hyundai IONIQ 5’s Impressive Range & How It Sets The Bar For EVs

Hyundai Ioniq 5 boasts a highly appealing design loaded with upmarket features and intelligent technology; topping them all off is the impressive range capabilities

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) began reservations for the Ioniq 5 in December 2022 and its price was revealed at the 2023 Auto Expo in a grand fashion. Costing Rs. 44.95 lakh (ex-showroom), the Hyundai Ioniq 5 has been well received by consumers due to various reasons, it is a true global electric vehicle encompassing modern technologies.

One of the biggest talking points of the flagship EV, which has been recognised with multiple prestigious awards across the globe, is its retro-modern design that will certainly make you feel the timeless nature. Based on the Sensuous Sportiness design language, it blends modernity with retro elements in a futuristic outlook.

The Ioniq 5 sits on the revolutionary E-GMP (Electric-Global Modular Platform) architecture developed by Hyundai Motor Group, ensuring the packaging advantages of a skateboard base and highly regarded dynamic characteristics. To showcase its unique Vehicle to Load (V2L) function, the South Korean auto major illuminated the historic ‘Gateway of India’ as well towards the end of 2022.

The versatile cabin comes with the use of eco-friendly materials across different touchpoints and the ultra-fast charging, made possible by the 350 kW DC charger, enables it to replenish from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in just 18 minutes. Besides the V2L, the Ioniq 5 also features the Hyundai SmartSense suite of Level 2 ADAS assistive and safety tech.

Taking inspiration from the iconic Hyundai Pony car, the Ioniq 5 has been engineered with sustainability in mind with a ground-up build. Some of the visual highlights are clean and sharp lines with different contours, Parametric Pixel LED headlamps with unique pixel signature, front bumper with a skid plate inspired by planar symmetry, a clamshell bonnet and Active air flap (AAF) for aerodynamic efficiency.

Elsewhere, you could find 20-inch parametric pixel design alloy wheels, popout auto flush door handles, Z-shaped side character lines, parametric pixel LED tail lamps and a rear spoiler with LED high mount stop lamp. The spacious interior courtesy of the flat floor is supported by an integrated drive axle for improved handling and multi-link rear suspension for a plush ride.

The practicality is enhanced by 57L front boot space. The Dark pebble grey interior adds an exquisite touch while the magnetic dashboard, Bose audio system, ambient sounds of nature, sliding centre console, sliding glove box, a 12.3-inch digital cluster, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with in-car connected tech, location-based services and voice assistance are also available.

The Ioniq 5 is locally assembled in India, helping it to undercut competition by a big margin. It derives power from a 72.6 kWh high-power battery and the permanent magnet synchronous motor is capable of developing 217 PS maximum power and 350 Nm of peak torque. The battery pack is mounted between the axles, but the configuration for India only drives the rear wheels.

It has a claimed driving range of 631 km on a single charge and supports 800-volt charging as well. The impressive range capabilities make it a luring prospect for anyone wanting to own an EV that can be driven within the confines of a city as well as on long highway stretches without being anxious over the range.

In addition to the top standard ride quality, a spacious and upscale interior and a design that turns heads, the driving range deserves a round of applause as it opens up endless possibilities.