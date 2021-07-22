Goa Police Adds KM3000 & KM4000 Electric Motorcycles To Its Fleet

Goa Police recently took delivery of a few new Kabira electric motorcycles, to help promote eco-friendly policing practices across India

Kabira Mobility, a Goa-based EV startup, recently delivered KM3000 and KM4000 motorcycles to Goa police. The bikes were handed over to Mukesh Kumar Meena, DGP of Goa Police, by Nitin Cuncolikar and Jaibir Siwach, CEO of Kabira Mobility. The manufacturer is planning to deliver more bikes to different state police departments across India, to promote eco-friendly policing in the country.

The KM3000 is a fully-faired model, with design based on Kawasaki Ninja 300, while the KM4000 is a streetfighter, based on the old Yamaha FZ-S. Both these made-in-India electric bikes come loaded with plenty of features, like a fully digital instrument cluster (with smartphone connectivity), parking assist, keyless start, combined braking system, etc.

The KM3000 is powered by a 6 kW electric motor, paired with a 4.0 kWh battery pack. As for the KM4000, it comes with an 8 kW electric motor, connected to a 4.4 kWh battery pack. The motors offer IP67 water resistance, ideal for Indian roads, and the batteries are certified to be fireproof, waterproof, shock-proof, and all-weather-friendly as per ARAI standards.

“Adoption of electric vehicle by the state police is an encouraging step as it will send a message among the mass that the government is serious towards adoption of eco-friendly mobility solutions,” Jaibir Siwach was quoted saying on the occasion. He also stated that the performance and range offered by these bikes would help the cops patrol the streets effectively.

On both motorcycles, there are two charging modes on offer. The first is Eco charging mode, which takes around 6.5 hours to charge the battery completely. The other is Boost charging mode, which takes just 50 minutes to charge the battery from 0 to 80 per cent. Also, both bikes offer three riding modes – Eco, City, and Sports.

The KM3000 can deliver a maximum range of 120 km on a single charge in Eco mode, while the same in City mode is 95 km and in Sports mode is 60 km. The KM4000 can deliver a maximum range of 150 km on a single charge in Eco mode. In City mode and Sports mode, its range is claimed to be 110 km and 90 km, respectively.

Pre-bookings for the next batch of these motorcycles are set to begin very soon. The KM4000 is priced at Rs. 1,36,990, while the KM3000 has a price tag of Rs. 1,26,990 (ex-showroom prices, Goa). Kabira Mobility is also planning to expand its dealer network to other cities in India soon.