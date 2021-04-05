GMC Hummer EV Unveiled With Over 483 KM Driving Range

The price of the GMC Hummer EV ranges from $79,995 to $110,595 (around Rs. 58.67 lakh to Rs. 81.10 lakh)

Last year, General Motors unveiled the Hummer EV pickup, reviving the iconic ‘Hummer’ name. Speculations about its upcoming SUV version were floating around the internet ever since, and now, the Hummer electric SUV has also made its official debut. The Hummer EV SUV is slated to enter production in two years as a Model Year 2024 vehicle in the US.

The upcoming GMC Hummer EV SUV will be available in four variants – EV2, EV2X, EV3X and Edition 1. The vehicle is built on GM’s Ultium platform, and the manufacturer claims a driving range of over 250 miles (around 402 km) for the base variant. The higher trims can deliver a range of over 300 miles (~ 483 km), but adding the optional extreme off-road package reduces the range to around 280 miles (~ 451 km).

The Hummer e-SUV gets the same three-motor drivetrain as its pickup twin. It is estimated to deliver a peak power of 830 HP (619 kW), which is significantly lower than the 1,000 HP output of the Hummer pickup EV, although the maximum torque remains the same at 15,592 Nm (wheel torque). Also, a twin-motor setup (625 HP and 10,033 Nm) will arrive later on the more affordable variants.

The Hummer electric SUV will only be available in a 5-seater configuration, the same as the pickup. The new rear section features a massive boot, with a full-size spare wheel mounted on the tailgate. Expect to see the Crabwalk mode, Extract mode, and ‘Watts to Freedom’ launch mode to be offered as well on the vehicle.

The optional Extreme Off-Road package offers 35-inch off-road tyres, underbody cameras, heavy-duty half shafts, rock sliders, bash plates, front e-diff locker and virtual rear differential locker. Other than that, GMC will also offer a plethora of accessories for the Hummer EV SUV.

The Hummer electric SUV will go on sale in the US market in early 2023, starting with the $105,595 Edition 1 model ($110,595 with Extreme Off-Road package). The EV3X ($99,995) and EV2X ($89,995) will follow in spring 2023, and the EV2 ($79,995) variant will arrive in spring 2024. Sadly, the Hummer e-SUV won’t be available in the Indian market, or any other RHD market, at least not in the foreseeable future.