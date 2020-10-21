GMC Hummer EV Unveiled With 1000 HP And 350 Km Driving Range

Referred to as a ‘Supertruck’ by GMC, the 2022 Hummer has a 3-motor e4WD system, which offers 1000 HP of peak power

General Motors has finally unveiled the Hummer EV pickup truck in all its glory. Fans of the brand have been excited for the ‘Hummer’ nameplate to return, ever since the SUV/Pickup brand went defunct back in 2010. However, the iconic Hummer has now returned as a car model, not a brand, and that too as an electric vehicle! GMC says it’s a “first-of-its kind supertruck developed to forge new paths with zero emissions”, and we agree.

The new GMC Hummer EV can generate a maximum power of 1,000 HP. The vehicle draws power from a 24-module, double-stacked Ultium battery, and can deliver a driving range of up to 350 miles (around 560 km). It also supports 800 Volt fast charging, and can charge up for 100 miles of range in just 10 minutes.

The performance is quite impressive as well, with the 0-60 mph (0-96 kmph) run taking nearly 3 seconds. The vehicle comes standard with 35-inch tyres, and offers 4WD as standard. It also has a unique driving mode, called ‘Crab Mode’, wherein the Hummer uses four-wheel steering to drive diagonally sideways. There are plenty of creature comforts on offer as well.

The Hummer EV offers a giant 13.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system, along with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. The climate control system, however, gets physical buttons. The vehicle also offers adaptive air suspension (which can alter the ground clearance by 6 inches), underbody armour for serious off-roading, and up to 18 cameras to monitor the terrain around the car.

“This innovative truck comes to market with speed and purpose, bringing GM another step closer to an all-electric future,” said Mark Reuss, president of General Motors. “With our Ultium Drive architecture as the foundation for an exceptionally broad range of performance, HUMMER EV is perfect for the customer who wants capability, efficiency and performance.”

The Hummer EV also gets removable roof panels, which can fit inside the front boot. It also offers all-LED lighting, which gives this vehicle an unmatched road presence paired with the extremely boxy-look. The production of the GMC Hummer EV is scheduled to begin next year, and it will go on sale in the US by late-2021. The starting price of this electric pickup will be around $112,595 (equivalent to Rs. 82.6 lakh).