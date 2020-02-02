GMC Hummer EV SUV Will Feature Massive 15,574 Nm Of Peak Torque [Video]

After witnessing the debut of the Ford Mustang Mach-E, which is essentially an EV inspired by the iconic muscle car, the automotive world is now gearing up for the Hummer EV

With the world gradually shifting away from petrol-guzzlers and towards vehicles with electric powertrains, the future of fossil fuel-sapping SUVs might look bleak to many. However, Hummer, one of the most iconic SUV manufacturers of all times, will be ready with its first-ever electric-powered model by next year.

In tandem with its plans, the renowned SUV manufacturer recently released a series of four short videos that it intends to use to advertise during the Super Bowl scheduled to take place next month. These videos will tease the much awaited uber ‘ute and it will debut on 5th May, 2020.

What the upcoming Hummer SUV will miss out in terms of gargantuan V8s will be made up in the form of an electric mill that will offer colossal torque. In case reading the last line wasn’t satisfactory enough, allow us to tell you here that the new model will offer a whopping 15,574 Nm of peak torque.

Of course, being an EV, all of this pulling power will be available right from the moment you step on the gas. The peak power will be limited at 1,000 hp. It is being said that the Hummer EV will be capable to sprint from 0 too 96 kmph in just 3 seconds. The pre-production prototype could be revealed as soon as May this year, while the launch is slated for next year.

Not much else is known about the upcoming Hummer EV but in all probability, it will come to us in a pickup-truck format. That said, the unconventional powertrain won’t lead to any sort of weird design cues. Safely expect the new model to feature the signature grille, while usual elements like tow hooks and bold Hummer branding will also mark their presence on the new model.

The upcoming Hummer EV will be manufactured at the company’s Detroit-Hamtramck facility. Other than the upcoming model, the same plant will be also home to the production of the Cadillac EV SUV, which will be a successor to the Chevy Bolt EV

.