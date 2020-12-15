GMC Hummer EV Sold Out For 1 Year In Just 10 Minutes

While the Edition 1 Hummer EV costs $112,595, GMC revealed that it will introduce a $99,995 version (3X) next fall, an $89,995 (2X) version in spring 2023, and a $79,995 (EV2) version in spring 2024

General Motors finally revealed the much-awaited Hummer EV, an all-electric pickup truck that will be sold through GMC dealers in October this year. Earlier this week, GMC Vice President Duncan Aldred revealed that reservations for the entire first-year model run were filled in under 10 minutes after they became available in October, with each booking amounting to $100, or INR 7355.

Of all the people who reserved the Hummer EV, about half of them said that if a first edition becomes available, they’d certainly like to have that very vehicle, revealed Aldred. The Edition 1 is set to be launched late next year, and has a starting price of $112,595, which roughly translates to Rs 82.79 lakh if converted to Indian currency. The electric vehicle will be built at GM’s Factory ZERO plant in Detroit and Hamtramck, which is an all-electric vehicle assembly plant.

GMC hasn’t revealed the exact number of bookings that were made for the Hummer EV, however, it will now be over a year before the American manufacturer brings other trims of the Hummer EV to the market. The Hummer EV is currently at GM’s proving grounds in Milford to undergo testing and further evaluation. After that, GM engineers will be sending the prototypes to northern Michigan to perform winter endurance testing.

“It’s fair to say that the first edition is highly sought after … because of a combination of it being the top of the line in terms of features and capability, but also being the first available vehicle — and what we’ve seen is clearly the customers want the vehicle just as soon as possible,” said Aldred.

The Edition 1 Hummer EV offers a 563-km range, 1,000 horsepower as well as a massive 11,500 pound-feet of torque. The pickup can sprint from 0 to 60 mph (96 kmph) in just 3 seconds.

The first edition variant will be loaded with GM’s semi-autonomous Super Cruise mode, a 13.4-inch touchscreen infotainment screen as well as a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster.