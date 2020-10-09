GMC Hummer Electric To Be Officially Unveiled On October 20

General Motors will shed the veil on the new Hummer electric vehicle during the Major League Baseball 2020 World Series

Electric mobility is the future of automobile industry, and automakers are firing all their cylinders developing new EVs, if they already don’t have one. GM is also set to reintroduce the Hummer to the world, but in an electric version. According to latest reports, the new Hummer EV will be officially unveiled on October 20th, via multiple media, including MLB 2020 World Series and USA’s version of the ‘The Voice’.

The Hummer brand went defunct back in 2010, after GM failed to find any bidders for it post the Great Recession. Although the brand itself isn’t returning, General Motors is utilising the namesake for its upcoming off-road electric pickup truck. The company had previously released a video teaser for the new EV, showing its rugged and boxy silhouette.

The GMC Hummer EV will have a muscular design, with prominent front and rear fenders. The windshield is raked quite steeply, and the bonnet is relatively short compared to the rest of the body. In the teaser, we also see dual-tone alloy wheels with knobbly tyres, a roof-mounted spoiler, sloping C-pillars, flat roof (without roof rails), a large glass area, and a small loading bed.

The powertrain of the Hummer EV will reportedly generate a maximum power of 1000 HP and a peak torque of 15,574 Nm. The performance will be quite explosive with a claimed acceleration time of just 3 seconds to go from 0 to 96 kmph. The battery specs haven’t been revealed yet, and the driving range is unknown as well.

The upcoming electric Hummer will be a four-wheel-drive vehicle, and will sport a ‘Crab mode’. This mode will allow it to move sideways, which is a brilliant feature! We’d love to see how it will function in the real world, both in off-road terrains and tight parking spots.

The GMC Hummer EV will go into production around late next year, and will go on retail a while later in the US, as a 2022 model. Bookings for the electric pickup, however, will begin on the day of its unveiling. The Hummer EV will also be introduced in a few international markets, soon after its US launch.