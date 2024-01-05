Next-Gen Mahindra Bolero Rendered With Latest Design Cues

Mahindra Bolero’s next generation is expected to arrive in 2026. Here’s an unofficial render that takes a gander at what it would look like

Mahindra Bolero is one of the most rugged Utility Vehicles (UVs) available in India, and perhaps the best one you can buy on a budget. It enjoys massive popularity in rural markets, and even in the urban markets, it is well-loved as a workhorse. The current version is too long in the tooth though, and thankfully, a new version is on the horizon.

The next-gen Mahindra Bolero, arriving in 2026-27, will ride on a new platform called U171. This platform aims to retain loyal rural and commercial buyers, who have made the current Bolero a silent sales and profit powerhouse. The arrival of the next-gen model aims to strengthen Mahindra’s hold in hinterlands and small towns, re-igniting the Bolero’s position beyond its current 8,000-9,000 monthly sales and 20% company share.

The design of the next-generation Mahindra Bolero is a complete mystery right now, and there has been no sighting of a test model. But that can’t stop one from imagining what the vehicle would look like! Digital artist Shoeb R. Kalania recently uploaded his interpretation of the upcoming new model, and it looks quite ravishing!

The first thing we noticed here is the side profile, which seems to be borrowed from the new Toyota Land Cruiser 250 (Prado). At the front, we see sharp headlamps and a vertically slatted grille, similar to the Bolero Neo, but the nose is flatter here. The front bumper is very minimalistic, with tiny fog lamps, a short and wide air dam, and a dark bash plate.

We also see black cladding all around the vehicle, along with blacked-out pillars, blacked-out ORVMs, and a pair of black roof rails. The alloy wheels have a turbine-like design, once again, borrowed from the new Land Cruiser 250. To take care of ingress and egress in this digital model, we have rugged side steps here.

The wraparound taillights are but a wee bit visible here. Overall, this digitally-imagined version looks great, and we wish that the actual next-gen Bolero may look just as brilliant as this one! Going by the looks of XUV700 and Scorpio N, we’re sure that Mahindra is cooking up something really impressive.

Rendering source: SRK Designs