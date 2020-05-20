Get Yourself A New Tata Tiago For Just Rs 5,000 Per Month – Details Inside

The Tata Tiago is priced between Rs 4.6 – 6.59 lakh (ex-showroom), and rivals the likes of Maruti Suzuki Swift, Ford Figo and the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Tata Motors has introduced a new tempting finance scheme under its ‘Key to Safety’ package, through which the homegrown carmaker aims to offer easy financing options to ease the car buying experience during the current unfavourable economic scenario. As of now, the said scheme is only being offered with the Tata Tiago.

As a part of the scheme, buyers can purchase their preferred variant of the Tiago hatch at an easy monthly installment of just Rs 5,000 for six months. This EMI amount will be applicable on a loan amount of up to Rs 5 lakh, which will subsequently increase over a maximum tenure of five years.

To further ease the car buying experiencing, Tata is offering three options to repay their EMI, which include letting customers pay the last EMI of Rs. 90,000 in full to get the ownership of the vehicle; return the vehicle to the financing partner in case of financial difficulties and also; refinance the final EMI.

Talking about the initiative, Vivek Srivatsa, Head of Marketing, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, said that since customers are seeking affordable and convenient personal mobility options, the carmaker has designed this package to ease the car buying process.

Tata has also introduced special offers for healthcare workers with maximum benefits going up to Rs 45,000. These offers are applicable on the Tiago, Tigor and the Nexon, and can be availed till May 31. One can use Tata’s online sales platform to book a model online, and get it delivered at your doorstep.

The Tiago is currently offered in the country with a sole 1.2-litre three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol motor that belts out 86 PS of maximum power along with 113 Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual gearbox, along with an optional AMT.

Tata retails the hatchback at a starting price of Rs 4.6 lakh, which goes up to Rs 6.59 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the top-end auto trim. The car competes against the likes of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Maruti Suzuki Swift, Ford Figo etc.