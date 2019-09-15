Get Mahindra XUV300, XUV500, Alturas, Marazzo On Subscription – Details

You can now rent Mahindra XUV500, Scorpio, XUV300 and Marazzo through a subscription option being provided in a partnership with Revv

Mahindra, the popular homegrown carmaker, has launched a subscription option in partnership with Revv that allows customer to rent vehicles like XUV500, Scorpio, XUV300 and Marazzo instead of purchasing them. Basically, the customers are offered flexible plans through which they can use the aforementioned vehicles without actually owing them.

The newly launched subscription plans for Mahindra models are available for KUV100, XUV500, XUV300, Scorpio, TUV300, Marazzo and Alturas G4. These plans range for a period of 1 to 4 years and include the cost of insurance and routine maintenance.

The plans start at Rs 19,720 per month for the Mahindra KUV100 NXT to Rs. 91,640 for Mahindra Alturas. XUV 300, Marazzo and XUV500 can be subscribed at Rs. 26,000, Rs. 37,000 and Rs. 40,000 respectively. The subscription plans are currently available only 8 Indian cities, which include Delhi (NCR), Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chandigarh and Ahmedabad. However, more cities are expected to be added to this list in the near future.

Customers who want to opt for the subscription plan are required to pay a refundable deposit that is calculated as per the chosen model and period of usage. Next, the desired vehicle is delivered to the customer within a month of completion of all the formalities.

The vehicle can be returned or purchased from the company at pre-defined rates after the completion of the minimum subscription period. Mahindra aims to increase its sales during the ongoing period of slowdown with its newly launched car subscription plans.

Speaking on the subscription plans, Veejay Ram Nakra, Chief of Sales and Marketing, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. has said, “We are delighted to introduce an all-new subscription model for retail customers of our personal vehicles.

With this flexible, highly affordable offering, we hope to help our customers fulfil their aspiration of driving their desired vehicles without necessarily owning them. This, in turn, will also attract a whole new set of customers to brand Mahindra. It also aligns with our larger vision of transforming the face of mobility in India.”