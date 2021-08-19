Genesis GV60 Unveiled As Brand’s First EV On Dedicated Platform

The upcoming Genesis GV60 is built on the same E-GMP architecture as the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6, but will be significantly more premium

Earlier this year, Hyundai officially unveiled the Ioniq 5 as the first vehicle to be built on the manufacturer’s new Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). Sister company Kia followed with the EV6, which utilises the same architecture. Now, Hyundai’s luxury car division, Genesis, has unveiled its newest EV, christened GV60, based on (you guessed it) E-GMP.

Genesis GV60 is significantly more upmarket than the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6. The vehicle is designed as a coupe-style crossover, with a sharp overall styling. At the front, it gets the brand’s signature split headlamps, along with a low front grille. At the sides, we see large alloy wheels with a unique design, and blacked-out pillars.

The ORVMs have been replaced by rear-view cameras, which are sleek and stylish. There’s chrome overlining on the doors, which stretches till the tailgate-mounted spoiler, with a kink on the C-pillar. The taillights mimic the split design of the headlamps, and there’s a bold ‘Genesis’ badge in the centre of the tailgate. Also, there’s black plastic cladding all around, including on the wheel arches.

The interior of the GV60 is simple yet elegant; the dashboard features a dual-screen layout, with two additional screens mounted on the doors for the rear-view display. The centre console features a silver-finished infotainment knob and a crystal shift knob, which serves as a mood light. The cabin utilises blue leather upholstery and panels, with a splattering of brown all around.

The manufacturer has stated that the specifications of this upcoming electric vehicle will be revealed in the coming months. As per speculations, the GV60 will offer a driving range of up to 300 miles (over 480 km), and the power output could be around 570 PS.

The GV60 will be the first electric vehicle by Genesis to be built on a dedicated EV platform. Overall, it would be the second EV by Genesis, after the electric version of the GV80 sedan (named Electrified G80). The launch of Genesis GV60 is expected to happen in South Korea towards the end of this year, after which it will make its way to a few other international markets.