Geely Launches Online Car Buying, Delivers Keys Via Drone

Amid all the chaos surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, Geely has introduced a new way for people to buy its cars without involving any human contact

The Chinese manufacturer Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. Ltd, commonly known as Geely, had earlier launched a fully contactless online car buying portal through which you could choose specs/options of the car, get online financing and insurance, and get it delivered to your doorstep.

Nowm the Hangzhou-based manufacturer has taken it to the next level, and has started delivering the car keys via a drone, right after your new car is delivered to your place. The drones will be programmed to be able to deliver the keys to either a doorstep or an apartment balcony. However, this delivery method will only be available in select locations.

This method was launched by Geely to remind people of the importance of social distancing right now at the time of the COVID-19 global outbreak. Geely also goes on to claim that all its vehicles are thoroughly disinfected by the dealership, which includes “ionisation” before the delivery.

Since the online sales system was introduced last month, Geely claims that a total of about 10,000 buyers have already placed an order on its online portal, and a further 1.1 lakh people have shown interest to buy a Geely vehicle in the short term. Once an order is confirmed, it is sent to the local dealership which processes the said order and begins the home delivery procedure.

Geely also recently launched the Icon SUV in the Chinese market, which comes with a 48V mild-hybrid system, along with an N95-certified Intelligent Air Purification System (IAPS). It comes equipped with anti-bacterial filters that provide clean cabin air, and the materials used are antimicrobial in nature.

The Icon comes equipped with a 1.5-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine that comes mated to a 48V mild-hybrid system. The combined max power output of the SUV is rated at 174 hp, while the peak torque output is rated at 300 Nm. The engine comes coupled to a seven-speed wet dual-clutch transmission, which helps the car hit triple digit speeds in just 7.9 seconds.