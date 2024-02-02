Garware Launches Automotive Sunroof-MoonRoof & Roof Top Film Kits

Garware Hi-Tech Films has introduced automotive Sunroof-MoonRoof & Roof Top Film Kits in India to signify a notable advancement in enhancing vehicle comfort

Garware Hi-Tech Films, a leader in automotive paint protection and safety glazing films, has announced the introduction of its long-awaited Sun-Roof and Moon-Roof film kits, along with Roof-Top films. The recent product launch signifies a notable advancement in enhancing vehicle comfort for discerning customers, emphasizing Garware Hi-Tech Films’ continual dedication to innovation within the automotive sector.

This unveiling reflects the company’s commitment to pioneering solutions that cater to the evolving needs and preferences of automotive enthusiasts. Garware Hi-Tech Films, a leader in its category, has consistently set the benchmark for quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction. The company’s unwavering commitment to these principles has positioned it at the forefront of the industry, serving as a trailblazer and setting high standards for others to emulate.

Through the introduction of the Automotive Sun-Roof and Moon-Roof film kits, coupled with the pioneering Sun-control RoofTop films, Garware Hi-Tech Films underscores its commitment to providing state-of-the-art solutions that address the dynamic preferences of automotive enthusiasts worldwide. This unveiling exemplifies the company’s dedication to leading the way in innovation within the automotive industry.

Deepak Joshi (Director – Sales & Marketing at Garware Hi-Tech said: “Our mission at Garware Hi-Tech Films has always been to empower our customers with superior protection solutions that enhance the aesthetics and longevity of their vehicles. This launch marks an exciting milestone in our journey, offering unrivaled protection for sun-roofs and moon-roofs while elevating the driving experience.”

Garware Hi-Tech Films, recognized as a distinguished manufacturer and supplier, specializes in delivering high-quality automotive and architectural protection films. Boasting a legacy of over 90 years, the company has built a solid reputation for its steadfast commitment to innovation, maintaining high-quality standards, and ensuring customer satisfaction.

The brand takes pride in its diverse product portfolio, which includes a wide range of offerings such as automotive paint protection films, safety glazing films, safety and security films, decorative films, and various other premium solutions. This extensive lineup reflects the company’s commitment to providing comprehensive solutions across different sectors and applications.