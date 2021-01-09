Full Size SUVs Sales In December 2020 – Fortuner, Gloster, Endeavour

Toyota Fortuner topped the sales charts in December 2020 as 584 units were sold against 612 units with 5 per cent YoY de-growth

Last month saw Toyota Kirloskar Motor’s Fortuner finishing on top of the sales charts again as 584 units were sold against 612 units during the same period in 2019 with 5 per cent negative sales growth. The facelifted Fortuner went on sale a few days back and is priced between Rs. 29.98 lakh and Rs. 37.58 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Japanese manufacturer has incorporated evolutionary exterior changes and addition of new features meant that the 2021 Fortuner has gained a refreshed vibe. The prices of the facelifted Fortuner has gone up by Rs. 3 lakh and a new Legender fully-loaded version in the diesel automatic trim is also part of the range now.

Compared to the standard variant, the Legender has distinctive bumpers, new headlamps and grille among other changes. Moreover, the 2.8-litre diesel engine has been updated to develop a maximum power output of 204 PS and 500 Nm of peak torque. The MG Gloster overtook the mainstay Ford Endeavour to finish second with 458 units.

Full Sized SUVs (YoY) December 2020 Sales December 2019 Sales 1. Toyota Fortuner (-5%) 584 612 2. MG Gloster 458 – 3. Ford Endeavour (71%) 447 261 4. VW Tiguan Allspace 247 – 5. Hyundai Tucson (-13%) 80 92 6. Mahindra Alturas G4 (-93%) 9 123 7. Honda CR-V (-89%) 4 38

The Gloster full-sized SUV has been well received among customers and is priced competitively between Rs. 29.97 lakh and Rs. 35.59 lakh (ex-showroom). It derives power from a 2.0-litre four-cylinder twin turbocharged diesel engine producing a maximum power output of 215 PS and 480 Nm, and is linked with only an eight-speed auto.

The Endeavour endured 71 per cent YoY sales growth in December 2020 as only 261 units were sold during the same period in 2019. The Tiguan Allspace finished in fourth position with a total of 247 units while the Hyundai Tucson ended up with 80 units as against 92 units during the same period in 2019 with 13 per cent YoY volume decline.

The Alturas G4 could only manage 9 units in December 2020 as against 123 units during the corresponding period in 2019 with a massive 93 per cent de-growth. It could be discontinued this year as Mahindra reportedly has components to produce only 500 more units of the flagship SUV, which is a rebadged version of the SsangYong Rexton G4. The now-discontinued CR-V posted 4 units.