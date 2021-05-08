Toyota Fortuner continued to sit at the top of the full-size SUV sales charts as 1,414 units were recorded in the month of April 2021

The full-sized SUV segment has the Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour sitting at the top two positions for a long period of time. In the month of April 2021, the scenario did not change as the Fortuner recorded a cumulative domestic tally of 1,414 unit sales while the Ford Endeavour posted a total of 840 units.

The Fortuner received a facelifted earlier this year alongside the addition of the Legender variant for the first time ever in a fully-loaded automatic trim. The 2021 Toyota Fortuner comes with a host of exterior and interior changes and the 2.8-litre four-cylinder diesel engine’s performance numbers were increased to 204 PS and 500 Nm.

Since the arrival of the MG Gloster, the rivalry in the full-size SUV segment has really intensified. Last month, the Gloster was responsible for a tally of 302 units. The BSVI compliant Isuzu MU-X is scheduled to go on sale on May 10, 2021 and is the same model retailed in India in its BSIV avatar without any cosmetic changes.

Full-Size SUVs (YoY) April 2021 Sales April 2020 Sales 1. Toyota Fortuner 1,414 0 2. Ford Endeavour 840 0 3. MG Gloster 302 0 4. Hyundai Tucson 105 0 5. Mahindra Alturas G4 24 0

In India, the Fortuner can be had with a 2.7-litre petrol engine as well while the Fortuner uses a 2.0-litre four-cylinder EcoBlue diesel pumping a maximum power output of 168 PS at 3,500 rpm and 420 Nm of peak torque at 2,000 rpm. It is paired with the industry-first ten-speed automatic transmission. The MG Gloster is available with a 2.0-litre diesel engine in two different states of tune.

The single turbo version delivers 163 PS and 375 Nm in the Super and Smart trims while the twin-turbocharged unit is good enough for 218 PS and 480 Nm. It is linked with an eight-speed torque converter automatic transmission. In the sales table, the Hyundai Tucson finished in the fourth position with 105 units in April 2021.

The Mahindra Alturas G4, rebadged SsangYong Rexton G4, garnered a total of 24 units to finish in the fifth position. Mahindra recently trademarked the XUV900 and it could be used on a seven-seater flagship SUV in the near future. We do not know if the Alturas G4 will receive this badge or not yet.