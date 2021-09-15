Full-Size SUV Sales Up By 153% In August – Endeavour, Fortuner, Gloster

Toyota Fortuner continued to lead the way in the month of August 2021 as 2,387 units were sold against 733 units with 226 per cent YoY volume growth

In the month of August 2021, Toyota Kirloskar Motor’s Fortuner continued to sit at the top of the sales charts in the full-size SUV segment. The Japanese seven-seater SUV posted a cumulative domestic tally of 2,387 units as against 733 units during the same period last year with a healthy YoY volume increase of 226 per cent.

The Fortuner has been the segment leader for a very long time and with the discontinuation of the Ford Endeavour, it will only reign supreme. The Endeavour will be sold until the stocks run out at dealerships and its production along with other models such as Figo, Aspire, Freestyle and EcoSport has been stopped as the Blue Oval announced withdrawal from the Indian market.

The American manufacturer will continue to offer niche products like Mustang GT, Mustang Mach-E and Ranger as CBU imports to restore some pride. The Endeavour recorded 928 unit sales as against 637 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a 46 per cent surge in volumes and it will gradually decrease as months progress.

Full-Size SUVs (YoY) August 2021 Sales August 2020 Sales 1. Toyota Fortuner (226%) 2,387 733 2. Ford Endeavour (46%) 928 637 3. MG Gloster 351 – 4. Hyundai Tucson (-16%) 117 139 5. Mahindra Alturas G4 (4100%) 42 1

The MG Gloster has created a strong reputation in the full-sized SUV space since its introduction – partly due to its pricing and the high-end technologies offered such as ADAS based functionalities. The Gloster registered a total of 351 units in the month of August 2021 to finish third in the segment ahead of Hyundai Tucson and Mahindra Alturas G4.

MG is further planning to strengthen its SUV portfolio in India as the Astor will be launched next month to rival Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks and Renault Duster in the midsize SUV segment. The Hyundai Tucson could only manage to record 117 units as against 139 units during the same period last year with a negative sales growth of 16 per cent.

The Mahindra Alturas G4 posted just 42 units last month as against 1 unit in August 2020 and reports of the brand discontinuing its current flagship offering have often come and gone.