Full Size SUV Sales Oct 2023 – Fortuner, Gloster, Tiguan, Meridian

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has had the Fortuner leading the full-size SUV sales charts for many years and last month the scenario was no different. The seven-seater garnered a domestic tally of 2,475 units in the month of October 2023 as against 2,031 units during the same period last year with a YoY positive sales growth of 22 per cent.

The MG Gloster arrived at the Indian market with many first-in-segment features but its sales numbers could not be consistently maintained by the brand. As a result, the Gloster posted only 247 unit sales last month as against 179 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a YoY volume increase of 38 per cent in India.

The MG Gloster was followed by the Skoda Kodiaq, VW Tiguan and Jeep Meridian in the third, fourth and fifth positions respectively. The Kodiaq registered a domestic tally of 176 units in October 2023 as against just 55 units during the same period last year with a YoY positive volume surge of 220 per cent and the SUV has gained a new generation recently in the global markets.

Full-Size SUVs (YoY) October 2023 Sales October 2022 Sales 1. Toyota Fortuner (22%) 2,475 2,031 2. MG Gloster (38%) 247 179 3. Skoda Kodiaq (220%) 176 55 4. Volkswagen Tiguan (18%) 98 83 5. Jeep Meridian (-73%) 109 404

The same can be said for its sibling, the Volkswagen Tiguan but India is expected to get a Tayron three-row SUV by the middle of this decade as a replacement. Last month, the Tiguan recorded a total of 98 units as against 83 units in October 2022 with a YoY growth of 18 per cent while the Jeep Meridian finished in the fifth position with a total of 109 units.

In comparison to the same period in 2022 with 404 units, a YoY negative sales growth of 73 per cent was noted. The full-size SUV segment will witness plenty of action over the next two to three years as the next-generation Fortuner has long been anticipated. The second-generation Kodiaq has gained evolutionary changes inside and out.

The Kodiaq as well as the new Tiguan sits on the updated MQB-EVO architecture and they are offered with multiple powertrain choices in the overseas markets.