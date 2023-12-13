Full-Size SUV Sales Nov 2023 – Fortuner, Tiguan, Kodiaq, Meridian

Explore the shifts in India’s full-size SUV market in November 2023, from Toyota Fortuner’s resilience to MG Gloster’s surge

In the dynamic landscape of the Indian automotive market, November 2023 witnessed interesting trends in the sales of full-size SUVs. Let’s dive into the numbers and dissect the performance of prominent models during this period.

The stalwart Toyota Fortuner, an ever-present contender in the segment, reported a modest Year-on-Year (YoY) decline of 5% in sales compared to November 2022. With 1,876 units sold last month, the Fortuner maintained a solid position, showcasing its enduring popularity among Indian SUV enthusiasts.

On the flip side, MG Gloster emerged as a standout performer with a remarkable 62% increase in sales. Clocking in at 172 units in November 2023, compared to 106 in the same month the previous year, the Gloster showcased a growing preference for its luxurious features, impressive performance, and commanding road presence.

Full-Size SUVs (YoY) November 2023 Sales November 2022 Sales Toyota Fortuner (-5%) 1,876 1,967 MG Gloster (62%) 172 106 Volkswagen Tiguan (97%) 150 76 Skoda Kodiaq (-9%) 126 138 Jeep Meridian (-71%) 101 344

Volkswagen Tiguan demonstrated an impressive surge, boasting a staggering 97% increase in sales. November 2023 saw 150 units rolling off the line, compared to just 76 units during the same month last year, showcasing the appeal of this European full-size SUV among Indian buyers seeking a blend of style, luxury, and performance.

In a minor setback, Skoda Kodiaq experienced a marginal decline of 9% in sales, with 126 units sold in November 2023 compared to 138 units in the same period last year. Despite this dip, the Kodiaq continues to be a noteworthy player in the competitive full-size SUV arena.

The November 2023 sales report brought a significant downturn for the Jeep Meridian, witnessing a substantial 71% decrease compared to the same month in 2022. With only 101 units sold, down from 344, the Meridian had faced a major sales slump last month, especially in a YoY comparison.

While traditional favourites like the Toyota Fortuner maintain their ground, the ascent of MG Gloster and the resurgence of Volkswagen Tiguan add a layer of intrigue to the market. Skoda Kodiaq’s consistent presence and Jeep Meridian’s challenges contribute to the nuanced narrative of the Indian full-size SUV landscape.