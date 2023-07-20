Full-Size SUV Sales June 2023 – Fortuner, Gloster, Meridian, Kodiaq

skoda kodiaq 2023 india

Toyota Fortuner posted 3,086 units in the month of June 2023 as against 3,133 units with a YoY sales de-growth of 2 per cent

In the month of June 2023, Toyota Fortuner continued to reign supreme at the top of the full-size SUV sales charts as over 3,000 units were recorded again. The highly popular SUV posted a total of 3,086 units last month as against 3,133 units during the same period last year with a YoY negative volume growth of 2 per cent.

The sales of the Jeep Meridian dipped big time last month as only 282 units were registered against 1,071 units during the corresponding period in 2022 with a massive YoY sales slump of 74 per cent. The American manufacturer has discontinued the entry-level trims of the Meridian in India. It now carries a starting price of Rs. 32.95 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Limited (O) MT trim.

It is available in Limited (O) and Limited Plus trims and the former can be had in a six-speed MT driving the front wheels or a nine-speed AT option with a 4×4 configuration. The range-topping Limited Plus can be bought in FWD and 4WD trims, paired only with a nine-speed automatic transmission. The Meridian is also available with X and Upland variants.

Full-Size SUVs (YoY) June 2023 Sales June 2022 Sales 
1. Toyota Fortuner (-2%)  3,086 3,133
2. Jeep Meridian (-74%) 282 1,071
3. MG Gloster (74%) 263 151
4. Volkswagen Tiguan (122%) 133 60
5. Skoda Kodiaq (146%) 194 79

The Jeep Meridian X is based on the Limited Plus trims while the Meridian Upland on the Limited (O). The SUV is powered by a 2.0L four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine kicking out 170 PS maximum power. The MG Gloster finished in the third position with a domestic tally of 263 units as against 151 units in June 2022 with a YoY surge of 74 per cent.

The VW Tiguan slotted in at fourth with a domestic total of 133 units as against 60 units in June 2022 with a YoY volume increase of 122 per cent while its sibling, the Skoda Kodiaq finished in the fifth position. The Czech Republican SUV posted a total of 194 units in the month of June 2023 as against 79 units with a YoY growth of 146 per cent.

The all-new Toyota Fortuner is expected to make its global debut next year and it will likely be introduced in India in the near future.