Full-Size SUV Sales June 2023 – Fortuner, Gloster, Meridian, Kodiaq

In the month of June 2023, Toyota Fortuner continued to reign supreme at the top of the full-size SUV sales charts as over 3,000 units were recorded again. The highly popular SUV posted a total of 3,086 units last month as against 3,133 units during the same period last year with a YoY negative volume growth of 2 per cent.
The sales of the Jeep Meridian dipped big time last month as only 282 units were registered against 1,071 units during the corresponding period in 2022 with a massive YoY sales slump of 74 per cent. The American manufacturer has discontinued the entry-level trims of the Meridian in India. It now carries a starting price of Rs. 32.95 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Limited (O) MT trim.
The all-new Toyota Fortuner is expected to make its global debut next year and it will likely be introduced in India in the near future.