In the month of June 2022, Toyota Kirloskar Motor’s Fortuner stood on top of the full-size SUV sales charts with a domestic tally of 3,133 units against 549 units during the same period in 2021 with YoY positive volume growth of 471 per cent. The Fortuner has long led the segment and the chances of it continuing to do so are high as well.

Recent reports indicate that the next-generation Fortuner is in the pipeline and it could make its global debut in the coming months. The possibilities of it getting launched in India are high in the early parts of next year but no official confirmation has been made yet. It will likely get a whole host of revisions inside and out.

More importantly, besides technological updates, the upcoming Fortuner will more likely gain a new diesel hybrid powertrain in India. The Jeep Meridian stormed to the second position as its initial reception has been nothing but positive in the local market and last month, 1,071 unit sales were recorded. It is priced between Rs. 29.90 lakh and Rs. 36.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

Full-Size SUVs (YoY) June 2022 Sales June 2021 Sales 1. Toyota Fortuner (471%) 3,133 549 2. Jeep Meridian 1,071 – 3. MG Gloster (-51%) 151 306 4. Skoda Kodiaq 79 – 5. Mahindra Alturas G4 (306%) 65 16 6. Volkswagen Tiguan 60 – 7. Citroen C5 Aircross (-59%) 17 41

The MG Gloster finished in the third position in the month of June 2022 but its volume tally is far off the Fortuner’s sales. It recorded a total of 151 units against 306 units in June 2021 with a massive YoY drop of 51 per cent. The Skoda Kodiaq slotted in at fourth with a total of 79 units.

The Mahindra Alturas G4 finished in the fourth position with 65 unit sales last month against 16 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a YoY volume increase of 306 per cent. The VW Tiguan was the sixth most sold full-size SUV in the country last month ahead of Citroen C5 Aircross.

The Tiguan posted 60 units while the Citroen C5 Aircross in the seventh position garnered 17 units against 41 units in June 2021 with YoY negative volume growth of 59 per cent.