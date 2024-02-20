Full Size SUV Sales Jan 2024 – Fortuner, Gloster, Tiguan, Kodiaq

Toyota Fortuner recorded 3,213 units in the month of January 2024 as against 3,698 units with a YoY sales de-growth of 13 per cent

In the month of January 2024, Toyota’s Fortuner continued to reign supreme at the top of the full-size SUV sales charts as 3,213 units were sold against 3,698 units during the same period last year with a YoY negative volume growth of 13 per cent. One of the Fortuner’s fiercest rivals, the Ford Endeavour, is expected to make a return via the CBU route next year.

Toyota has steadily rolled out the mild-hybrid iteration of the Hilux in several global markets, and it’s now eyeing the introduction of a similar-spec Fortuner. With the Fortuner’s significant popularity in India, the country might stand among the first to embrace this technology. This mild-hybrid system works alongside the GD series diesel engine to improve acceleration, fuel economy and overall performance.

In addition, it will also produce lower CO2 emissions. The MG Gloster finished in the second position with 139 unit sales as against 244 units during the same period in 2023 with a YoY volume decline of 43 per cent. The seven-seater is expected to get a mid-cycle update in the coming months as the test mule has already been caught testing.

Full-Size SUVs (YoY) January 2024 Sales January 2023 Sales 1. Toyota Fortuner (-13%) 3,213 3,698 2. MG Gloster (-43%) 139 244 3. Volkswagen Tiguan (57%) 113 72 4. Jeep Meridian (-45%) 110 200 5. Skoda Kodiaq (-73%) 53 196

The British manufacturer owned by China’s SAIC will introduce its third electric vehicle in India later this calendar year. The VW Tiguan was the third most sold full-size SUV in the country last month as 113 units were registered against 72 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a YoY sales increase of 57 per cent.

The Jeep Meridian garnered 110 units against 200 units in January 2023 with a YoY drop of 45 per cent while the Skoda Kodiaq posted 53 units against 196 units with a YoY negative sales growth of 73 per cent. The second-generation Kodiaq has undergone significant evolutionary upgrades both inside and out and is already available in the global markets.

In a similar fashion, the new-gen Volkswagen Tiguan is also on sale abroad and it shares the updated MQB-Evo architecture with the new Kodiaq.