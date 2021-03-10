Full-Size SUV Sales In Feb 2021 – Fortuner, Endeavour, Gloster, Alturas

Toyota Fortuner recorded 36 per cent YoY sales growth in February 2021 as 2,053 units were sold against 1,510 units during the same period in 2020

The full-sized SUV segment has long been led by Toyota Fortuner with the Ford Endeavour finishing in the second position. Toyota decided to up the ante in the segment with the debut of the facelifted Fortuner and it reached showrooms by January 2021 with a redesigned front fascia and an updated interior with the addition of new features.

More importantly, the range-topping Toyota Fortuner Legender came along. This helped in the seven-seater extending its lead over the Ford Endeavour. In February 2021, Toyota garnered a cumulative domestic tally of 2,053 units for the Fortuner as against 1,510 units during the same period in 2020 with a Year-on-Year volume growth of 36 per cent.

The Endeavour continued to be in the second position with 801 units last month as against 555 units during the corresponding month in 2020 with a YoY volume increase of 44 per cent. MG Motor India debuted with the Hector mid-size SUV before the arrival of the ZS EV and with good success rate initially, the British brand brought in the Gloster.

Full-Size SUVs (YoY) Feb 2021 Sales Feb 2020 Sales 1. Toyota Fortuner (36%) 2,053 1,510 2. Ford Endeavour (44%) 801 555 3. MG Gloster 463 0 4. Hyundai Tucson 152 0 5. Volkswagen Tiguan (133%) 63 27 6. Mahindra Alturas G4 (-5%) 36 38 7. Honda CR-V (-96%) 1 25

As expected, the MG Gloster has been performing well in sales and last month, 463 units were sold. The Tucson was responsible for adding 152 units to the domestic total of Hyundai last month and it finished in fourth place ahead of Volkswagen Tiguan with 63 units as against 27 units with 133 per cent YoY volume jump.

The Alturas G4 could only manage to garner 36 units in February 2021 as against 38 units during the corresponding month in 2020 with a YoY de-growth of 5 per cent. With Mahindra’s Korean subsidiary SsangYong in financial turmoil, the lifespan of the Alturas G4 could be cut short as it is essentially the rebadged version of the Rexton G4.

Despite being a capable SUV, the Alturas G4 could not find a big lot of customers and it will reportedly be discontinued in the near future. In the premium SUV space, Citroen India is debuting with the C5 Aircross sooner rather than later.