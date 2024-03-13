Full Size SUV Sales Feb 2024 – Fortuner, Gloster, Tiguan, Kodiaq

In February 2024, Toyota Fortuner experienced a marginal YoY decline in sales of 1 per cent as 3,395 units were sold compared to 3,426 units

In February 2024, the Toyota Fortuner maintained its dominance at the top of the full-size SUV sales charts, with 3,395 units sold compared to 3,426 units in the corresponding period last year, representing a year-on-year negative volume growth of 1 per cent. As one of Fortuner’s formidable competitors, the Ford Endeavour, is anticipated to re-enter the market via the CBU route later this year, intensifying competition in the segment.

Toyota has been gradually introducing the mild-hybrid version of the Hilux across various global markets, and now, it’s setting its sights on bringing a similar specification to the Fortuner. Given the Fortuner’s immense popularity in India, the country could be among the first to adopt this technology.

The mild-hybrid system is designed to work in concrete with the GD series diesel engine, enhancing acceleration, fuel efficiency, and overall performance of the vehicle alongside lowering emission standards. The MG Gloster secured the second position with 168 units sold, compared to 101 units sold during the same period in 2023, resulting in a year-on-year volume decline of 66 per cent.

Full Size SUVs (YoY) February 2024 Sales February 2023 Sales 1. Toyota Fortuner (-1%) 3,395 3,426 2. MG Gloster (66%) 168 101 3. Jeep Meridian (-59%) 127 313 4. Volkswagen Tiguan (10%) 102 93 5. Skoda Kodiaq (-53%) 89 189

The seven-seater SUV is anticipated to receive a mid-cycle update in the second half of 2024, as evidenced by the sighting of test mules. The VW Tiguan ranked as the fourth highest-selling full-size SUV in the country, with 102 units registered compared to 93 units during the same period twelve months ago, reflecting a year-on-year sales increase of 10 per cent.

In third place, the Jeep Meridian achieved 127 units in sales compared to 313 units in January 2023, marking a year-on-year drop of 59 per cent. Meanwhile, the Skoda Kodiaq recorded 89 units against 189 units, reflecting a year-on-year negative sales growth of 53 per cent. The new-gen Kodiaq has gained significant evolutionary upgrades in the global markets and is expected to launch sometime this year.

Similarly, the new generation Volkswagen Tiguan is also available for sale internationally, sharing the updated MQB-Evo architecture with the new Kodiaq. Both share the same engines too.