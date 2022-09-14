Full-Size SUV Sales August 2022 – Fortuner, Meridian, Gloster, Kodiaq, C5

Toyota Fortuner finished on top of the sales standings in the month of August 2022 ahead of Jeep Meridian, MG Gloster, Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kodiaq

In the month of August 2022, Toyota Kirloskar Motor’s Fortuner continued to reign supreme in the full-size SUV sales charts. The Japanese seven-seater SUV with good off-roading credentials recorded a total of 2,581 units last month against 2,387 units during the same period in 2021 with a YoY positive sales growth of 8 per cent.

The Fortuner is expected to get a brand new generation in the coming months and it will likely go on sale in the international markets next year before reaching India. It will likely have a number of changes inside and out and it could be equipped with a hybrid powertrain. Before its arrival, Toyota will launch the Innova Hycross locally.

The Jeep Meridian finished in the second position with a cumulative domestic tally of 400 units. The seven-seater is based on the Compass and has larger proportions. It derives power from the familiar 2.0-litre diesel engine producing 170 PS and 350 Nm. The MG Gloster received a minor update a few weeks ago in India.

Full-Size SUVs (YoY) August 2022 Sales August 2021 Sales 1. Toyota Fortuner (8%) 2,581 2,387 2. Jeep Meridian 400 – 3. MG Gloster (-47%) 185 351 4. Volkswagen Tiguan 155 – 5. Skoda Kodiaq 151 – 6. Mahindra Alturas G4 (5%) 44 42 7. Citroen C5 Aircross (-50%) 25 50

It finished in the third position with a total of 185 units against 351 units during the same period last year with YoY negative volume growth of 47 per cent. The VW Taigun was the fourth most sold full-size SUV in the month of August 2022 as 155 units were registered and it has several commonalities with the Skoda Kodiaq.

The Czech SUV finished in the fifth position and was only 4 units shy of its German sibling. The Mahindra Alturas G4 garnered a cumulative domestic tally of 44 units last month against 42 units in August 2021 with a YoY sales growth of 5 per cent.

The Citroen C5 Aircross received a facelift only a few days ago with a host of revisions inside and out. The SUV posted 25 unit sales last month against 50 units during the same period in 2021 with a YoY negative sales growth of 50 per cent.