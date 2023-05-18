Full Size SUV Sales April 2023 – Fortuner, Gloster, Tiguan, Meridian

In the full size SUV sales table for April 2023, Toyota Fortuner finished on top with a total of 2,578 units

In the month of April 2023, Toyota Kirloskar Motor’s Fortuner continued to reign supreme at the top of the full size SUV sales charts as 2,578 units were recorded against 2,022 units during the same period in 2022 with a YoY positive volume increase of 27 per cent. The Fortuner has been the segment leader for several years and is expected to get a brand new generation next year.

The global debut of the third generation could be hosted in early 2024 and it will more likely be underpinned by a brand new platform. The exterior will have a lot in common with the upcoming Tacoma pickup truck and the interior will be more upmarket with a suite of new features and technologies, possibly including ADAS.

It will be powered by a new diesel/hybrid engine with better performance and improved fuel economy. The Jeep Meridian finished in the second position with a domestic tally of 292 unit sales. Introduced last year, the Meridian is currently priced at Rs. 32.95 lakh and it goes up to Rs. 38.52 lakh (ex-showroom). It derives power from a 2.0L diesel engine.

Full-Size SUVs (YoY) April 2023 Sales April 2022 Sales 1. Toyota Fortuner (27%) 2,578 2,022 2. Jeep Meridian 292 – 3. MG Gloster (239%) 281 83 4. Skoda Kodiaq (61%) 140 87 5. Volkswagen Tiguan (-76%) 31 131

The powertrain develops 170 PS maximum power and 350 Nm of peak torque. The MG Gloster finished in the third position with a total of 281 units last month as against 83 units during the corresponding period in 2022 with a YoY positive volume surge of 239 per cent. The Skoda Kodiaq finished in the fourth position with a total of 140 units.

In comparison to the same period last year with 87 units, a YoY growth of 61 per cent was noted. The updated version of the Kodiaq was introduced in India only a few days ago. The Volkswagen Tiguan finished fifth in the full size SUV sales table for April 2023 with a total of 31 units against 131 units with a YoY de-growth of 76 per cent.

The premium five-seater SUVs such as the Hyundai Tucson and Citroen C5 Aircross managed 550 units and ten units respectively.