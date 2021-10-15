Full-Size SUV Sales Analysis In Sep – Endeavour, Fortuner, Gloster

Toyota Fortuner’s sales tally grew by 79 per cent in the month of September 2021 as 1,869 units were sold against 1,045 units during the same period last year

In the month of September 2021, the full-size SUV segment was responsible for a total of 2,351 unit sales as against 1,897 units during the same period in 2020 with a YoY growth of 24 per cent when the industry as a whole recorded nearly 37 per cent decline in domestic volumes due to various reasons including chip shortage plaguing production.

The Toyota Fortuner led the way with 1,869 units last month as against 1,045 units during the corresponding month in 2020 with a massive jump of 79 per cent. The exit of Ford from India has certainly helped the sales of the Fortuner seven-seater as the absence of Endeavour has further amped the volumes and Toyota has taken advantage of it.

Just over a week ago, Toyota expanded the Fortuner’s range in time for the festive season with the addition of the range-topping Legender 4×4. Priced at Rs. 42.33 lakh (ex-showroom), it is powered by the 2.8-litre GD turbocharged diesel engine producing a maximum power output of 204 PS and 500 Nm of peak torque.

Full-Size SUVs (YoY) Sep 2021 Sales Sep 2020 Sales 1. Toyota Fortuner (79%) 1,869 1,045 2. MG Gloster 292 0 3. Hyundai Tucson (64%) 139 85 4. Mahindra Alturas G4 (-30%) 51 73 5. Ford Endeavour 0 694

The powertrain is connected to a six-speed automatic transmission and the Toyota Fortuner Legender 4×4 gains features such as an exclusive JBL audio system with 11 speakers. It is offered with a single Pearl White body colour with a black finished roof. It costs around Rs. 3.70 lakh more than the Fortuner Legender 4×2 trim.

The MG Gloster finished in the second position with 292 unit sales in the month of September 2021. The seven-seater has bigger proportions than the Fortuner and is loaded with more equipment including radar-based assistive technologies and a larger touchscreen infotainment system. The Hyundai Tucson finished in the third position with 139 units as against 85 units in September 2020.

This led to a YoY sales growth of 64 per cent. The Mahindra Alturas G4, rebadged SsangYong Rexton G4, posted a total of only 51 units as against 73 units during the same period twelve months ago with 30 per cent negative sales growth.