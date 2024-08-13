Fronx Becomes First Maruti Suzuki SUV To Be Exported To Japan

Since its introduction, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx has reached cumulative sales of over 2 lakh units across both domestic and international markets

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has begun exporting its ‘Made-in-India’ SUV Fronx to Japan. This marks the first time a Maruti Suzuki SUV will be launched in Japan. The Fronx, a compact SUV coupe, is exclusively produced at Maruti Suzuki’s Gujarat facility. The initial shipment, consisting of over 1,600 vehicles, has already departed from the Pipavav port in Gujarat, heading to Japan.

The Fronx, a recipient of multiple awards, is the second Maruti Suzuki model to be exported to Japan, following the Baleno’s debut in 2016. Scheduled for launch in Japan by Suzuki Motor Corporation, Maruti Suzuki’s parent company, in autumn 2024, this milestone underscores the expanding influence and global reach of India’s manufacturing sector.

Commenting on the milestone, Hisashi Takeuchi, MD & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “I am proud to share that our ‘Made-in-India’ Fronx will soon be seen on the roads in Japan. Japan is one of the most quality conscious and advanced automobile markets in the world. Our export to Japan is a testament of Maruti Suzuki’s capability to manufacture world-class vehicles that exemplify cutting-edge technology, exceptional performance, internationally recognized safety, and quality standards.”

As India’s leading passenger vehicle exporter, Maruti Suzuki shipped over 2.8 lakh units to more than 100 countries in FY 2023-24. The company holds a commanding 42 per cent share of the country’s passenger vehicle exports. In Q1 FY 2024-25, Maruti Suzuki achieved a record by exporting 70,560 units, marking the highest number ever recorded by the company in any first quarter.

First revealed at the Auto Expo 2023, the Fronx was launched in India on April 24, 2023, and quickly became the fastest model to reach 1 lakh sales within just 10 months of its debut. In July 2023, Maruti Suzuki began exporting the Fronx to regions including Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

