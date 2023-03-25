Fronx Based Toyota Taisor Compact SUV Launch Expected In Mid 2023

Toyota Taisor compact SUV is expected to be launched by the middle of this year and it will be powered by a 1.0L turbo petrol and a 1.2L NA petrol engine

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) is expected to launch an all-new compact SUV coupe by the middle of this calendar year in India. It will be based on the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Fronx, which will go on sale sometime next month. The compact SUV could be dubbed the Taisor as the name has been trademarked in India and it will act as a successor to the Urban Cruiser.

The Toyota Taisor will have several commonalities with the Maruti Suzuki Fronx as they will share the underpinnings, mechanical bits and equipment list. However, the exterior will be different in a similar fashion to how the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Toyota Glanza (Grand Vitara and Hyryder too) are different in terms of visual appearance.

The Taisor will more likely be priced around Rs. 7.5 lakh for the base variant and it may go all the way up to Rs. 10 lakh for the range-topping model (ex-showroom). The compact SUV coupe is believed to draw design cues from the global crop of Toyota SUVs including the Yaris Cross and here we have featured a speculative rendering of the Taisor.

The five-seater will certainly help in upping the volume numbers for the Japanese auto major as it only has the Glanza premium hatchback on sale currently below Rs. 10 lakh. It will sit on the lightweight Heartect platform extensively used by Maruti Suzuki and the interior will be equipped with a host of premium features and technologies.

It will likely boast a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, automatic climate control, six airbags, a semi-digital instrument console, a multifunctional steering wheel, push-button start/stop, layered dashboard, an electric sunroof, adjustable headrests, wireless charger, a 360-degree camera system, etc.

It will more likely use a 1.OL three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine and a 1.2L NA petrol engine that will also be employed in the Fronx. Both manual and automatic transmissions will be available with the upcoming Toyota Taisor.