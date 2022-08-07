From Alto K10 To Toyota Hyryder – 3 Big New Car Launches In Next 2 Weeks

The Hyundai Tucson will be the first car to launch within the next 2 weeks followed by the all-new Urban Cruiser Hyryder and next-gen 2022 Alto K10

The automotive market in India is showing a positive growth curve and a number of carmakers in the country are currently working on new offerings to take on the rivals. Will we will be seeing many new cars getting launched in India in the coming few months, here are the top three big car launches scheduled to happen within the next 2 weeks in India that you should know of.

1. 2022 Hyundai Tucson

The new Hyundai Tucson will be launched in India on 14th August 2022 and will take on premium midsize SUVs like the Jeep Compass and the Tata Harrier in India. The new Tucson will not only get an updated exterior design but will also boast an extremely premium and comfortable cabin in addition to an extensive features list.

The car will be offered with two engine options and will be the first Hyundai car in India to be offered with a Level 2 ADAS suite.

2. Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

The new Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder will be taking on the rivals like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, VW Taigun, and the Skoda Kushaq in India and will be the first hybrid SUV in the segment. The Urban Cruiser Hyryder will be offered with two powertrain options including a 1.5L strong hybrid petrol engine and a mild-hybrid 1.5L K15C petrol engine.

In addition to this, the Hyryder will also boast aggressive looks and a feature-rich cabin that will help it attract a fair share of buyers.

3. 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

The Maruti Alto K10 was discontinued from the market when the BS6 norms came into effect and was replaced by the S-Presso. The Indian carmaker is now all set to relaunch the Maruti Alto K10 in India on 18th August 2022.

Powering the Alto K10 will be a new 1.0L K10C powertrain that is also being offered with other Maruti cars including the new Celerio. Once launched, the Maruti Alto K10 will take on the rivals like the Tata Tiago, Renault Kiwd, etc.