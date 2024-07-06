Freedom 125 CNG Bike To Save Rs. 75,000 Over 5 Year Claims Bajaj

The Bajaj Freedom 125 offers a combined range of 330 km, utilizing a 2 kg CNG tank and a 2 L petrol tank; underpinned by a trellis frame

Yesterday, Bajaj Auto launched the highly anticipated Freedom 125, the first-ever CNG-powered motorcycle in the automotive industry in Pune. This innovative commuter bike is packed with modern technologies that are groundbreaking. The overall design and graphics boast modern touches but at the end of the day, it is a typical commuter offering.

The Freedom 125 is equipped with a 2 kg CNG tank and a 2-litre petrol tank, providing a combined range of 330 kilometres. Powered by a 125 cc air-cooled engine, it delivers 9.5 PS of power and 9.7 Nm of torque. The motorcycle is built on a trellis frame, featuring the longest seat in its class.

On CNG alone, it can cover up to 102 km per kg, while the petrol fuel economy is rated at 65 kmpl. The bike weighs 147 kg. Pricing starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom) for the NG04 Drum variant, Rs. 1.05 lakh for the Drum LED variant, and Rs. 1.10 lakh for the top-spec NG04 Disc LED.

This advanced technology promises cleaner rides and lower fuel costs, boasting a reduction of 26 per cent in CO2 emissions, 85 per cent lower NMHC, and 43 per cent less NOX. Bajaj claims that the Freedom 125 offers 25 per cent more comfort than conventional 125 cc commuter bikes and features a unified fuel cap for both petrol and CNG refuelling.

The top-end versions include a reverse LCD instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity. Additionally, with 50 per cent lower operating costs and an estimated Rs. 75,000 savings over five years, the Bajaj Freedom looks promising on paper. Initially available in Maharashtra and Gujarat where bookings are already open, a countrywide rollout is planned later this year.

The motorcycle is available in seven colour schemes: Caribbean Blue, Ebony Black/Grey, Pewter Black/Grey, Racing Red, Cyber White, Pewter/Yellow, and Ebony Black/Red. A linked-type monoshock suspension at the rear and telescopic front forks do the suspension duties and the motorcycle rides on 17-inch front and 16-inch rear alloy wheels. The Freedom has every chance to not only attract commuter buyers but also those who are seeking an electric scooter due to its low maintenance costs of Rs. 1 per km.