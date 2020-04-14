Fourth-Generation Toyota Harrier Unveiled, Based On TNGA Platform

The fourth generation of the Toyota Harrier will be launched in Japan later this year, it comes with a sportier design and is based on the much publicized TNGA platform

Toyota Motor Corp has finally taken the wraps off the all-new Harrier SUV. In its fourth generation now, the new model will be launched in Japan later this year. The original Harrier was launched in the late 90s and went on to form the base of the Lexus RX.

Underpinning the Toyota Harrier is the much publicized TNGA platform, which is common to all the global models from the Japanese carmaker. It also comes with a much more dynamic design than the model it replaces, with a highly attractive coupe-ish roofline and a highly raked rear windscreen.

Up front, the Toyota Harrier features a sleek pair of headlamps and a sleek upper grille. There’s a chrome applique running below the headlights and the grille. The front-end also carries a large bumper with a huge airdam. There’s another chrome applique above the bumper splitter. Another highlight is a long hood that gives the SUV a somewhat racy look.

Highlights of the side profile include multi-spoke alloy wheels, chrome-plated door handles, a rising windowline, a steeply raking D-pillar and a small rear quarter glass. At the rear, the Toyota Harrier gets a pair of sleek LED taillamps that extends into the Toyota badge positioned at the centre of the tailgate. There’s also a roof-mounted spoiler with the third brake light. The bumper features a chrome applique and a chrome-plated muffler tip.

Inside, the Tata Harrier gets leather upholstery and the highlight of the dashboard is a large 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment unit that is positioned above the centre console. The aircon controls are positioned at a lower position and come in the form of a touch-sensitive panel. The instrument console features twin dials and a large MID positioned in between them. The equipment list includes a JBL audio system, an electrochromic panoramic sunroof, Safety Sense collision mitigation system, JBL audio system and 100V AC/ 1,500W accessory power outlet on the hybrid model.

The new-gen Harrier will be sold with petrol and hybrid powertrain options. Also, it will be available with an optional four-wheel-drive system. The regular version will come with a

2.0-litre direct-injection four-cylinder unit that belts out 171hp and 207Nm. The motor comes mated to a CVT.

The hybrid version draws power from a 178hp 2.5-litre petrol engine that works in tandem with a 88kW electric motor. In 2WD mode, it will take the total power output to 218hp while in 4WD mode, there’s another 40kW electric motor that powers the rear axle, thereby lending it a virtual all-wheel-drive system. The total power output stands at 222hp. The hybrid system comes mated to a CVT. There is no info about its India launch plan as of now but this SUV has potential to fill the gap between Fortuner and Innova Crysta in Toyota’s India UV lineup.