Four Sub-4m SUVs (Vitara Brezza Rival) Launching By Festive Season

The sub-compact SUV range is the most popular SUV segment in the country, and will house a total of ten cars by the festive season this year

While the sub-4m SUV segment is already a pretty crowded space, its ever-grown popularity means that more manufacturers want to have a piece of the pie day by day. As of now, the Indian market has six cars in this segment, namely Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport, Mahindra XUV300 and TUV300.

However, four other manufacturers are set to join the space by introducing their own respective sub-compact SUVs by the festive season this year. Here is the list of the said cars –

1. Kia Sonet

After the success of the Seltos and the Carnival, Kia Motors is now working on spawning off a sub-4m SUV dubbed ‘Sonet’, based on the Hyundai Venue’s platform. This means that the car will not only share its platform with the Venue, but it will borrow the latter’s powertrains too.

With that being said, it is safe to say that the Sonet will sport a distinctive design; similar to what was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo in the concept form. Apart from that, the Sonet will be equipped with a few unique features as well, but will be priced similarly as the donor car.

2. Nissan Magnite

It was recently reported that Nissan will be launching its own sub-4m SUV codenamed ‘EM2’ by the festive season this year, and the car will be priced very aggressively from Rs 5.25 lakh, undercutting all its rivals by a huge margin. However, it would surely not lack on equipment and Nissan confirmed it will come packed with features like a giant touchscreen, connected-car tech, 360-degree camera, two-tone paint options and a premium set of alloys.

Apparently, Nissan is putting everything that it can into the ‘Magnite’ sub-compact SUV, and the Japanese carmaker’s future in India depends on the said car. The Magnite could either be plonked with Triber’s 1.0-litre three-cylinder 72 PS/96 Nm motor, or a turbocharged version of the same powertrain.

3. Renault Kiger (HBC)

The Renault Kiger (codename: HBC) will be Renault’s very own version of the Magnite, and the car is also expected to be launched by the festive season this year. It will be based on the same CMF-A+ modular platform as the Magnite, and will share a host of features with the latter, including a sunroof.

Renault is expected to price the Kiger in the range of Rs 6 lakh to Rs 8.5 lakh, which would make it one of the most affordable cars to be offered with a sunroof in India upon arrival, along with its cousin, the Nissan Magnite.

4. Toyota’s Rebadged Vitara Brezza

Toyota will make use of its global agreement with Suzuki, and borrow Maruti’s Vitara Brezza to introduce a sub-4m SUV based on it. Just like the Glanza, a Toyota-badged version of the Vitara Brezza will soon be launched in the Indian market.

The car is expected to retain almost everything, from its overall design to the powertrains. However, some styling changes will be made, which will put it in line with Toyota’s line-up. The car will be plonked with the same 1.5-litre petrol rated at 105 PS/138 Nm engine as the Vitara Brezza, and will be priced similarly as well.

*Top Image for reference Only (Toyota Raize)