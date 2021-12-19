Four New Midsize SUVs (Hyundai Creta Rivals) To Launch In India

Maruti Suzuki, Toyota, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Honda are all planning to launch a new midsize SUV each in the Indian market

The midsize SUV segment in the Indian car market is a highly competitive space. Hyundai and Kia currently dominate this segment, with MG, Renault, Maruti Suzuki, etc., playing catchup. The competition is set to become even tougher, as a few new midsize SUVs are also in the pipeline.

Maruti Suzuki and Toyota are jointly working on a few new models for India, one of which is a midsize SUV. This upcoming vehicle will be launched in our markets under both brands. In Maruti’s range, it will serve as the replacement for the slow-selling S-Cross.

This upcoming Maruti-Toyota SUV is expected to be underpinned by Daihatsu New Global Architecture (DNGA), which is a low-cost version of Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA). The SUV will be powered by an electrified 1.5-litre NA petrol engine (featuring mild hybrid or strong hybrid system). Both manual and automatic transmission options will be available here.

Honda’s midsize SUV will likely be based on the RS concept that was showcased at 2021 GIIAS, and it will share its platform with the new-generation City sedan. Also, this new SUV will likely be available with the same engine options as the City – a 1.5-litre NA petrol unit (121 PS/145 Nm) and a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel unit (100 PS/200 Nm) – with manual and automatic (CVT) gearbox options on offer. A hybrid powertrain could be offered as well.

Mahindra & Mahindra is expected to bring the ‘XUV500’ monicker back in the future, but on a midsize, 5-seater SUV. This upcoming model will be positioned between the XUV700 and XUV300, and will likely be underpinned by an altered version of the latter’s platform. It is expected to have two engine choices on offer – a 1.5L turbo-petrol and a 1.5L turbo-diesel. The manufacturer will offer both manual and automatic transmission options here.

The Maruti-Toyota midsize SUV is expected to go on sale in 2022. It will likely launch first under Maruti’s banner, with Toyota’s version following later. Honda and M&M will launch their respective midsize SUVs by 2024, which is quite far away in comparison.

