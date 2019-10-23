Four-Cylinder Kawasaki Ninja 250 (ZX-25R) Storms Into 2019 TMS

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R uses an inline four-cylinder liquid-cooled DOHC engine complimenting a stunning design

For performance enthusiasts, the brand Kawasaki is a dream come true and in all credits, the Japanese company has consistently been pushing the boundaries of technology and speed. The Ninja H2 and the whole Ninja series are a prime example of not settling down and boasting the massive consumer base it already has across the globe.

The quarter-litre faired motorcycle space has widely been explored by manufacturers in recent years as it ensures high volume sales as the performance models can be positioned in an attractive price range. Kawasaki has taken the logic and hit it way out of the park in this regard and it is sort of a comeback many have anticipated.

Kawasaki has been serious about making a strong impact at its home motoring show in Tokyo. And thus, the 46th edition of the biannual exhibition has witnessed the debut of arguably the long sought-after motorcycle through 2019, the Ninja ZX-25R. Ever since the speculations of its existence came in, the internet has gone wild.

We are glad to say that Kawasaki did not disappoint as most of the details we already know so far have indeed been put into reality. Although Kawasaki is yet to announce official details of the Ninja ZX-25R, the motorcycle is on display revealing the necessary information on the specs board.

It is based on high-tensile steel trellis frame as the Ninja H2 and has a striking visual appeal reminiscing its elder siblings from the Ninja range. The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R revives the iconic four-cylinder inline magic in a quarter-litre supersport motorcycle certainly tuned for performance.

The engine capacity stands at 249 cc and is a liquid-cooled and fuel-injected unit with DOHC setup. The 16-valve system works with the four cylinders configured in inline fashion. In a similar way to the 600 cc motorcycles, it comes equipped with Kawasaki Traction Control (KTRC) and Kawasaki Quick Shifter (KQS) technology.

It could blow away the highly decorated Honda CBR250RR and it boasts a Power Mode as well. The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R uses a USD front fork setup and horizontal back-link type rear while there is the SFF-BP (Separate Function Fork-Big Piston) technology allowing for different right and left tube contents.

The front brakes have a single disc with radially-mounted monoblock calipers. While we eagerly await to know the official performance figures, we expect it to be around 60 PS as rumoured earlier and it will likely go on sale in Japan and Thailand before reaching other markets. With the use of lightweight materials and packed electronic aids, the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R, in Lime Green and Ebony Black colours, is a forced to be reckoned with in the quarter-litre space.

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R Images