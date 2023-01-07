Four All-New Toyota Cars To Launch This Year In India – Details

Toyota is working on a badge-engineered version of Ertiga and an all-new SUV coupe derived from the upcoming Maruti Suzuki YTB

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) recently launched the Innova Hycross in the domestic market and is offered in seven- and eight-seater configurations. The Innova Crysta is expected to get a mild update soon and it could be offered with a CNG powertrain but no official confirmation has been made yet. In addition, the diesel engine will be back on sale with it.

The Japanese manufacturer discontinued the Urban Cruiser compact SUV a few months ago and it has been a major contributor for garnering good volume sales since its debut back in late 2020. With Maruti Suzuki’s second-generation Brezza already on sale, the arrival of an all-new Urban Cruiser could overlap its prices with the well-received Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

This could one of the reasons why the next-gen Urban Cruiser won’t make the cut. However, in its place, Toyota is expected to launch a coupe SUV that will have several commonalities with the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Baleno-based YTB crossover. The sub-four-metre model will be revealed at the 2023 Auto Expo next week and it will likely go on sale at Nexa dealerships around April.

The badge-engineered version will likely be introduced by Toyota later this year. Underpinned by the Heartect platform, it will derive power from a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that could produce around 100 PS. We do expect both manual and automatic transmissions to be made available and expect the design to be inspired by Yaris Cross.

Toyota is also working on an MPV that will be slotted below the Innova Hycross and it will be a rebadged version of the Ertiga. It could go on sale in the second quarter of 2023 and will use the same 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15C mild-hybrid petrol engine. It will be linked with a five-speed manual transmission and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit with paddle shifters.

The brand is expected to announce the prices of the Land Cruiser 300 officially at the 2023 Auto Expo. The India-spec version features a 3.3-litre twin-turbo V6 diesel engine developing 309 PS and 700 Nm.