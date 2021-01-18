Fortuner Vs Endeavour, Gloster, Alturas G4 – Jan 2021 Price Comparison

The recently-launched Toyota Fortuner facelift is the most expensive SUV in its segment, as of January 2021

Toyota Kirloskar Motor recently updated the Fortuner SUV in the Indian market with a mid-life facelift. The updated model offered updated styling and better equipment, but also came with a hefty price hike. Its direct rivalry, however, continues to be with Ford Endeavour, MG Gloster, and Mahindra Alturas G4. Let’s take a look at how these four premium SUVs compare in terms of pricing.

The 2021 Toyota Fortuner is available in two variants, the standard Fortuner and the Fortuner Legender. The standard model is priced from Rs. 29.98 lakh to Rs. 37.43 lakh, while the Legender variant costs Rs. 37.58 lakh. On the regular Fortuner, you get two engine options – a 2.7-litre petrol mill and a 2.8-litre turbo-diesel motor.

The petrol engine can develop 165 PS and 245 Nm of peak power and torque, respectively, and can be had with either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic. The diesel powerplant is capable of belting out 203 PS and 500 Nm (420 Nm on MT), and can be bought with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic. The Legender variant is exclusively available with the 2.8L diesel engine, paired to a 6-speed automatic.

Premium Ladder-Frame SUV price list – January 2021 Model Price Toyota Fortuner Rs. 29.98 lakh to Rs. 37.58 lakh Ford Endeavour Rs. 29.99 lakh to Rs. 35.45 lakh MG Gloster Rs. 29.98 lakh to Rs. 35.58 lakh Mahindra Alturas G4 Rs. 28.72 lakh to Rs. 31.72 lakh

Ford Endeavour is available with a single engine option in India – 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine. This motor can generate 170 PS and 420 Nm, and comes paired only to a 10-speed automatic. It is currently priced from Rs. 29.99 lakh to Rs. 35.45 lakh.

While all other SUVs in this segment are 7-seater vehicles, MG Gloster is available in both 6- and 7-seater variants. It draws power from a 2.0-litre diesel engine, which is available in two states of tune. The single-turbo version can deliver 163 PS and 375 Nm, while the twin-turbo version is good for 217 PS and 480 Nm. An 8-speed automatic gearbox is the only transmission on offer. MG Gloster is priced from Rs. 29.98 lakh to Rs. 35.58 lakh.

Mahindra Alturas G4 is the most underrated SUV in this segment. It is powered by a 2.2-litre turbocharged diesel engine, which delivers a maximum power of 180 PS and a peak torque of 420 Nm. This motor is mated to a 7-speed automatic transmission only, and the price of the Alturas G4 ranges from Rs. 28.72 lakh to Rs. 31.72 lakh.

*All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi