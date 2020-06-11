Kia Carnival was launched at the Auto Expo 2020 and became the second product from the premium South Korean carmaker to go on sale in the local car market

It’s not unusual for the likes of Virat Kohli and Mahendra Singh Dhoni to add a new set of wheels to their respective garages. Today, however, we have news of a slightly older cricketer who has just bought a new car. We’re talking about former Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja, who recently took the delivery of his Kia Carnival MPV at the authorized dealership in Udaipur.

For the uninitiated, Ajay Jadeja was a part of the Indian cricket team from 1992 to 2000, before he was banned on charges of match-fixing. While his name was cleared of all the accusations in 2003, his career was more or less over by then. He even tried his hand at Bollywood but his stint as an actor was never something to write home about.

Like we said, Jadeja has bought a top-of-the-line Limousine variant of the Kia Carnival, which has an ex-showroom price of Rs 33.95 lakh. The Carnival is the second product from Kia Motors India and went on sale at the Auto Expo 2020. While it competes with the Toyota Innova Crysta, it’s priced slightly higher than the top-selling MPV. Of course, it’s also a lot more luxurious.

The Kia Carnival is on sale in three seating configurations, namely – 7-seater, 8-seater and 9-seater. There are three trims to choose from – Premium, Prestige and Limousine. The top-spec Limousine variants get a lot of kits, including VIP seats with leg supporters, rear-seat entertainment screens, dual sunroof, 18-inch alloy wheels, power rear doors and tri-zone climate control.

And then, there’s also the UVO connected features suite that offers free services for the first three years. The Carnival is on sale in three colour options, which include Aurora Black Pearl, Steel Silver and Glacier Pearl White.

The Kia Carnival is powered by a 2.2-litre turbocharged diesel engine that outputs a maximum power of 200 PS and a peak torque of 440 Nm. The motor comes paired with 8-speed automatic transmission.