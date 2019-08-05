Ford’s Small Off-Roading SUV Could Be Named ‘Bronco Adventurer’

Ford Bronco Adventurer will compete against Jeep Renegade upon arrival with rugged off-roading abilities

A recent international media report claims that Ford’s small SUV based on the upcoming bigger Bronco will be christened the ‘Bronco Adventurer’. Initially called by the name baby Bronco for referential purposes at least, FordAuthority indicates that the name is legit as it received information from the insiders known of this matter.

Previous speculations showed that the Blue Oval could use the Bronco Scout nameplate as it was patented by the brand. However, the moniker could be reserved for a specific variant if the ‘Bronco Adventurer’ name becomes real. The report further says that the Dearborn-based company has not filed a trademark for the name yet.

The Ford Bronco Adventurer, if it turns out to be the case, will have unibody construction, unlike the Bronco’s body-on-frame chassis. It will be developed to have good off-roading credentials to rival the likes of Jeep Renegade. Spy pictures of the Bronco Adventurer have already appeared on the internet several times giving us glimpses of what is in store.

It will follow the traditional boxy design with upright design elements going in line with the larger Bronco as well as the previous iterations of the Bronco. It will likely comprise of muscular fenders, raked windshield, short overhangs, an imposing front fascia and a compact rear end. It is underpinned by the same platform as the bigger Escape and Lincoln Corsair.

Ford is expected to position the Bronco Adventurer aggressively in the international markets with a two-wheel-drive configuration in the entry-level variants and a fully-blown four-wheel-drive system reserved for the range-topping versions. It will be powered by small capacity turbocharged petrol and diesel engines while plug-in hybrid cannot be ruled out of the equation.

Whether the Ford Bronco Adventurer will make its way into India or not is subjected to debate, but its influence could be seen on one of the multiple SUVs planned in co-operation with Mahindra in the near future.